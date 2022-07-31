Vtor Pereira rules out Raul Gustavo against Flamengo and praises the foreign duo

The coach Vítor Pereira commented this Saturday about the defense duo that can take the field against Flamengo, on Tuesday, at Neo Química Arena, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores da América. Without determining who will be on the field, he made it clear that Raul Gustavo will not face the Rio team.

“We will have to find the best pair according to the opponent’s characteristics. Raul is out of the game, he felt something, he is out, handed over to the medical department”, said the coach about the left-hander, who left the match against Atlético -GO, in the fourth, with an injury. According to the club, he is in “transition” from pain in the adductor of the right thigh.

The chosen ones in the 1-0 triumph over Botafogo were Balbuena and Bruno Méndez, highly praised by VP. He recalled, however, that he needed to rotate and rest defender Gil after the match in Goiânia.

“Then we had Gil, who played the last game, he entered this management. After three days, we arrived at 4 in the morning, they slept there for five, six in the morning, the way we recovered did not allow us to play with that intensity”, he recalled, leaving open the dispute according to what to program against the Cariocas.

“Balbuena and Bruno played very well, they played a very consistent game as a team. Overall we played a consistent game. We’ll have to find the best pair that is able to respond to the opponent’s characteristics”, concluded VP.

