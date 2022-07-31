Watch that once belonged to Hitler sells for $1.1 million

A watch that would have belonged to the leader of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler, was sold at auction for U$S 1.1 million (R$ 5.17 million at the current price), to an anonymous buyer. The object has a swastika and Hitler’s initials engraved on the outside.

The event was held by Alexander Historical Auctions in Maryland, United States, on July 28 and 29. The watch was a gift given to Hitler in April 1933 by the Nazi Party on the occasion of his 44th birthday, when he had been named an honorary citizen of Bavaria. The piece was made and engraved by German watchmaker Andreas Huber in Munich.

In the auction catalog (full, in English – 6MB), the piece is described as a “World War II relic of historic proportions”. It would have been found by a troop of French soldiers who invaded the Berghof, Hitler’s holiday home, in 1945.





The auction was criticized by Jewish leaders in an open letter signed by 34 representatives. They characterized the sale as “abominable”. In a statement, the president of the EJA (European Jewish Association), Rabbi Menachem Margolin, called for the auction to be canceled and wrote that:

“This auction, unconsciously or not, does two things: one is to encourage those who idealize what the Nazi party stood for. The other is to offer buyers the ability to content someone with an item belonging to a genocidal killer.

“The sale of these items is an aversion. There is little or no intrinsic historical value to the vast majority of lots on display. In fact, one can only question the motivation of those who buy them. Europe suffered notoriously from the perverted and murderous ideology of the Nazi party. Millions died to preserve the values ​​of freedom we take for granted today, including nearly half a million Americans. Our continent is littered with mass memorial graves and death camp sites.

“The Jews, of course, bore the brunt of Nazi hatred. Every Jewish family living today has had relatives murdered or interned simply for being Jewish. More than 6 million of us alone. While it’s obvious that the lessons of history need to be learned — and legitimate Nazi artifacts belong in museums or places of higher learning — the items you’re selling clearly aren’t. [trazem ensinamentos]. That they are sold to the highest bidder on the open market is an indictment of our society, in which the memory, suffering and pain of others are replaced by financial gain.”

Other pieces that would have belonged to Hitler were also for sale. A WWII-era German army medal sold for $11,000 and a watercolor for $32,000.

Next Tuesday (2.Aug.2022), it will be 88 years since the day Hitler became dictator of Germany, in a regime that would cause the genocide of millions of Jews.