‘We are reacting slowly’, says Drauzio Varella on monkeypox | Health

Drauzio Varella asked for more agility from the Ministry of Health in actions against monkeypox, known as monkeypox. In an interview with GloboNews this Saturday (30), the doctor said that the reaction to the disease is being slow.

“See what happened in Brazil. The disease arrived in May, we already have more than 1,000 people infected,” he said. “We are in an epidemic outbreak and I think we are, for once, reacting slowly.”

He stressed that Brazil must work to obtain vaccines against smallpox, which in 1980 was declared eradicated by the World Health Organization (WHO). These doses can be used against monkeypox, which does not yet have a specific vaccine.

“This smallpox [dos macacos] is the same as that [varíola humana]? No, it’s not the same. But the virus is very similar,” the doctor explained.

“The ministry has to act actively to get vaccine, the few that exist in the world. And, as we saw for Covid, our ministry is not very active in this area”.

“It’s important that we have a vaccine, that the ministry fights, that the country uses all the international pressure it can to get vaccines against monkeypox,” he continued.

The Ministry of Health stated that it “articulates with the World Health Organization (WHO) the negotiations for the acquisition of the monkeypox vaccine”.

The folder also stated that the WHO “coordinates with the manufacturer, globally, to expand access to the immunizing agent in countries with confirmed cases of the disease”.

On Friday (29), the Ministry of Health confirmed the first death by smallpox of monkeys in Brazil. The patient, a 41-year-old man, was admitted to a hospital in Belo Horizonte and died on Thursday (28).

The WHO recommendation is that where there is community transmission of monkeypox (as in Brazil), vaccination should be directed to people at high risk of exposure to the disease.

The groups include: gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (MSM), health care workers dealing with suspected or confirmed cases, some laboratory workers, and people who have sex with multiple partners.