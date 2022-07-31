Ten days after the birth of her daughter, Tays Reis is hastily operated on; she took morphine

Living a special moment after the birth of her daughter, the singer Tays Reis is undergoing surgery this Saturday morning (30).

In an outburst on social media, singer Biel, father of little Pietra, said she had been in pain for days. After a series of tests, she underwent an MRI.

“Mom went to the operating room. I scared you because I said she was taking morphine because she had severe abdominal pain. The obstetrician ruled out gas and infection in the cesarean section and if the pain didn’t stop it could be appendicitis and it really was”, warned him.

Apprehensive, he warned fans that everything was under control. “We came to the hospital on time, she’s in great hands. I’m here in the hospital”, he said.

FIRST PHOTO

On Sunday (24), the new dads decided to share with the public more details of the delivery day. On social media, they shared several clicks of the moment and for the first time showing the newborn’s face. That’s cute!

“Zeramos a vida. We just shared with you the birth of our daughter on our vlog channel ‘Tael Family! Subscribe and follow us daily, for you who like our mess! From now on there are three of us there”she wrote in the caption.

Look: