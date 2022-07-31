‘We still have a house’, declares Gracyanne Barbosa after eviction order – Entertainment

Belo had his name involved in a controversy this Monday (11). The singer and his wife, Gracyanne Barbosa, would be owing around R$3,000 to Hospital São Camilo, in São Paulo. According to information from General Balance Sheetgives Record TV, they still would not have been found by TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice). This, however, is not the first controversy surrounding the musician, who collects cases of alleged defaults, debts, eviction orders and more. Check out! Reproduction / Instagram

wanted by R7Belo’s advice did not return the contact until the publication of the note. The space remains open. Gracyanne’s advice, in conversation with the report, said that the debt was paid. Hospital São Camilo, in turn, said it will not comment on the matter. Reproduction / Instagram

In February of this year, the Justice of São Paulo determined the pledge of the artist’s income on streaming platforms to pay a debt in the region of R$ 870 thousand. According to Keila Jimenez, columnist for R7the debt comes from a lawsuit filed in 2010 after Belo missed a show in Jaboticabal, in the interior of São Paulo. Playback / Record TV

In February 2021, beautiful was detained by DCOD (Drug Combat Police Station) for involvement in an event held at the Maré complex, in the north of Rio, in which there was an agglomeration of people. In the operation, called É o Que Eu Mereço, four warrants for preventive arrest and five search warrants were served. Reproduction / Instagram

Belo has a debt with former player Denílson. The case has been in court for over 20 years, and is no longer subject to appeal. From time to time, Denílson goes public to charge his ex-colleague. Debt exceeds R$ 5 million today Reproduction / Instagram

In 1999, Belo led the pagode group Soweto, while Denílson had taken over the management of the band. But the partnership was broken in 2000, when the singer left the band to start a solo career. Denílson sued the singer alleging breach of contract Otávio Magalhães/Estadão Content

In 2002, two years after going solo, music took a back seat to matters related to the singer. That’s because rumors started that Belo would be involved with drug dealers… AgNews

Despite being accused of owe money in the market, Belo didn’t get rid of his big cars. At the time, according to the Portraits of Life column, Belo kept an automobile asset worth R$1 million in his garage. The newspaper report counted an X5, an X6, a Porsche and a Scooter. In 2012, the Federal Police investigated singer Belo’s involvement with the Israeli mafia, which illegally imported luxury cars into Brazil. A group company was used for money laundering Reproduction / Instagram

Belo was accused and then sentenced to serve eight years in prison for drug trafficking, association for trafficking and illegal possession of weapons. Found in a hideout, he was arrested in 2004 Reproduction / Instagram

Belo was imprisoned for a while in a closed regime in Rio. However, as of 2006, the pagodeiro started serving his sentence in a semi-open regime. Only in 2007, the singer got the right to sleep at home. The following year, he was able to go on a trip, with judicial authorization. Reproduction / Instagram

In 2010, Belo and his wife, Gracyanne Barbosa, were involved in a great controversy. A decorator who would have worked for the couple was charging a debt of R$ 220 thousand. The alleged debt would be related to a renovation in the singer’s house Reproduction / Instagram

At the time, an object store would also be charging a purchase of BRL 18,000 for some pieces, including a crystal chandelier and a table. Reproduction / Instagram

At the time, the couple’s press office stated that Belo and Gracyanne are unaware of the process involving the store and that the problem with the decorator was resolved in an agreement. At the time of the renovation of the house, a carpenter and an employee who installed 16 security cameras would also have been without payment. Reproduction / Instagram

The artist still had problems with businessman Amadeu Carvalho, owner of a nightclub in Rio de Janeiro. To pay off a debt worth R$700,000, Belo even played weekly shows at the venue. Because of the financial problem, he was even removed from the Gigantes do Samba tour Eduardo Farias/agfpontes/Disclosure

Belo would have been sued by the court after some of his employees, including musicians and security guards, filed a lawsuit against him for delay and non-payment of salary. Rodrigo Zerneri/AgNews

The singer would also have stopped paying an air taxi company for the transport service to another state. Playback/YouTube

Within the family, Belo had financial problems. This is because he would have stopped paying the rent of his mother, Dona Terezinha, in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro. Reproduction / Instagram