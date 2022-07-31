What explains the weekly rise of the Ibovespa and the strong fall of 6% of the dollar

SEE Market | Weekend closing | 07/25 to 07/29.

O commercial dollar fell 5.91% in the week and recorded its biggest weekly decline since November 2020. The American currency is quoted at 5,172 reais. On account of this strong devaluation is the decision of the American central bank to raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage point, as expected, and also the 0.9% decline in the GDP United States in the second quarter. Americans have entered a technical recession and investors have started to price that the Federal Reserve may not need to raise the yield curve as much to contain inflation, as the US economy shows clear signs of slowing down.

This theory drove the market away from safer investments, such as the dollar itself, and made variable-income assets, such as stock exchanges, rise. O Ibovespa recorded a strong weekly increase of 4.28%, leveraged mainly by the Petrobras. The state-owned company has soared an impressive 15% in the last five days after announcing a further reduction in the price of gasoline and promising a dividend of 87 billion reais to its shareholders.

