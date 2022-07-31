What is the formula of a covid vaccine against new variants? – Health

Despite deniers like Bolsonaro not believe, vaccines against covid work and have saved millions of lives. The problem is that new variants have appeared. They bypass the immune response induced by current vaccines, which no longer prevent us from being infected multiple times, but still prevent severe cases, dramatically reducing mortality.

The change in the virus causes an arms race: on the one hand, scientists race to make vaccines against the new variants; on the other, the virus evolves and escapes. The great hope is that we can make vaccines that are effective against current and future strains. That’s what scientists have been running after.

The best vaccines use the tip of the spike, those little lances on the surface of the virus, to induce the immune response. The problem is that the virus has accumulated mutations exactly in this region, and this is the cause of the decline in the effectiveness of current vaccines. As the new variants have this region altered, part of our immune response becomes useless.

The novelty is that the scientists decided to study the response of the immune system when stimulated by other parts of the spicule. And they discovered fragments of the virus that are preserved from one strain to another, capable of inducing a powerful immune response.

The studies were done in mice and will have to be validated in humans. Each spike of the virus is made up of three identical proteins, called the S protein, and is shaped like a popsicle. A rod (the toothpick) attaches the spicule to the body of the virus and the elongated and thick part (the ice cream itself) attaches to the human cell, allowing its entry. The stem is called S2 and the longer part is called S1.

Scientists built a vaccine composed only of the S2 part and studied its effectiveness. They found that this vaccine produces a strong immune response that blocks the entry of both the original virus and new variants. In addition, it protects against the other coronaviruses that cause colds.

Interestingly, this vaccine also strengthens the immune response in animals that have already been vaccinated with the original vaccine. The next step is to test this vaccine in humans and prove that it protects against the different strains. If that happens, as the S2 region doesn’t change much from strain to strain, it might be possible to get a vaccine that can protect us against future strains.

