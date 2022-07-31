posted on 07/30/2022 21:02



(credit: Reproduction / TV Globo)

In the next chapters of Pantanal, Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), who became an employee of José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm, will get closer and closer to Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira), who will fall in love with Maria Bruaca’s (Isabel Teixeira) lover. ).

During a conversation, the pawn will declare itself to the servant. ‘I’ve never had a friendship like yours before,’ the man will say. ‘Friendship… How friendship?’, will ask Mariana’s employee (Selma Egrei), feeling emotional about the situation.

‘Friendship like that. To be able to talk to the other about the things you think. Of the things he feels’, explains Alcides. The employee will insist and question what the boy is feeling. ‘What I’ve never felt for anyone’, will highlight the rude.

‘Not for Maria?’, will ask Zaquieu. ‘Ara… For Maria I feel something else. Those skin things. Of a man and a woman’, the brunette replied, saddening his friend. ‘I have a great affection for you. Swear. It’s like not even if he were a brother’, concludes Alcides.