What Lula’s visit indicates about the electoral strategies for Ceará – PontoPoder

Former President Luiz Inácio Squid da Silva (PT) landed in Ceará, this Saturday (30), for the convention of the PT that launched the state deputy Elmano de Freitas (PT) to contest the Government of Ceará and the former governor Camilo Santana (EN) to run for the Federal Senate. The event marked the regrouping, under the leadership of the PT, of most of the parties that currently make up the bow of alliance government, including PV, PCdoB and MDB.

Furthermore, the speeches by Elmano, Camilo and Lula were filled with demonstrations of PT strength, nods to allies and indicative of the party’s campaign strategies in Ceará.

“Ceará three times stronger”

All speeches focused on presenting Elmano’s candidacy for the Government of Ceará. In his speech, Camilo, for example, has already designed a partnership between the Federal and State governments, considering an eventual victory for Lula, as president of the Republic, Elmano Freitas, as governor, and himself, as senator.

Camilo Santana (PT) Former Governor and Senate Candidate “I haven’t had a president by my side over the years. Imagine Elmano governor, Lula president and Camilo senator to make this Ceará move forward. It is Ceará three times stronger”

Camilo indicated that, together with former President Lula, he will act as an electoral corporal for Elmano. The former head of the national executive leads polls of voting intentions almost two months before the elections. Camilo, on the other hand, left the Government of Ceará, in April of this year, with a high level of popularity. The PT also praised the vote he received in 2018, when he was elected in the first round with almost 80% of the votes.

“Elmano is a man of dialogue, who has a style similar to me, of respect. Elmano is the right person I trust to continue my work in the State of Ceará”, he said.

PSB support

With strong support for Roberto Cláudio’s pedetista candidacy in the dispute for the Government of Ceará, the PSB, at the national level, is part of the alliance with the Workers’ Party and, therefore, makes up the coalition in favor of former President Lula. The PT’s deputy, including Geraldo Alckmin, is affiliated with the PSB.

In the midst of these contrasting positions, the acronym’s state directorate went through an internal dispute that exposed the division of the party in Ceará. While the president of the acronym in the state, federal deputy Denis Bezerra, decided to support the PDT candidate, other members became allies of Elmano.

One of them is former federal deputy Odorico Monteiro, who was at the PT convention this Saturday. Asked about having gone against what the PSB decided in Ceará, he said that his position is in line with the National Executive. “We are here in Ceará supporting Elmano and Lula, it is a national orientation. We made a demonstration in the sense of the party to re-discuss, unfortunately it did not happen”, he said.

Alderman of Fortaleza for the PSB, Léo Couto also had a divergent position from the state directory. He participated in the event and said he will remain in support of the PT’s candidacy. “Unfortunately, our group took different paths and I had to choose the positioning. Looking at the coherence, looking at all the gratitude I have for the governor, I couldn’t have done it differently,” he added.

PT unit

With a history of internal divisions, mainly in Ceará, the PT arrives for this year’s election in the state with a party unit rarely seen. Local leaders of the acronym, such as Camilo Santana and federal deputies José Guimarães, Luizianne Lins and José Airton Cirilo, took the stage together and have defended unanimity around Elmano’s candidacy.

Subtitle:

Convention took place at the Ceará Events Center Photograph:

Thiago Gadelha

Not long ago, these names were on opposite sides of the acronym, as Camilo and Guimarães defended the maintenance of the alliance with the PDT, while Luizianne and José Airton defended, since last year, the composition of a purely PT slate – or at the same time less led by a coreligionist.

Even in Camilo Santana’s candidacies for the Government of Ceará, in 2014 and 2018, there was a distance between him and more traditional wings of the PT, since the former governor was nominated for the position by Senator Cid Gomes (PDT) – with whom he maintains close proximity. until today.

Subtitle:

Former governor Camilo Santana thanked Cid Gomes and Izolda Cela Photograph:

Thiago Gadelha

However, with the definitive rupture of the alliance between PT and PDT, the former governor assumed a leadership position in the assembly of the ticket, which brought different wings of the PT closer together. The choice of Elmano as a candidate was articulated by Camilo and contemplates the demand of more traditional wings of the party. The now candidate for the Government of Ceará, in fact, has a trajectory within the acronym aligned with Luizianne’s.

appeal of speech

In his speech in Fortaleza, Lula reiterated points that he has already highlighted in the national pre-campaign agenda. The emphasis on rescuing the legacy of PT administration in the presidency as the leading role in major works, such as the Transposition of the São Francisco River. The intervention, which cuts across states in the Northeast, including Ceará, is one of the largest infrastructure works in the country, and the execution has been claimed by different administrations, since the conclusion took more than 12 years, going through 4 governments, including that of Michel Temer and Bolsonaro.

Subtitle:

Former President Lula indicated priorities for an eventual government Photograph:

Thiago Gadelha

Housing programs such as Minha Casa, Minha Vida; job creation; income improvement; and access to higher education were also emphasized in Lula’s speech as evidence of the good performance of the PT administration that will be resumed if he wins the election.

Another narrative reinforced by Lula, even without directly mentioning the name of the former judge, now a pre-candidate for the Senate from Paraná, Sérgio Moro (União Brasil), is Operation Car Wash, in which he was arrested. The former president and presidential candidate reinforces that he was wronged in the process and highlights that agents involved in his conviction, in the current scenario, are organized into political opposition groups.

Another point defended in Ceará and which should echo in the campaign is the promise of repeal of measures adopted in the Bolsonaro government. An example cited by Lula in Fortaleza is that, if elected, he will break the secrecy of documents that Bolsonaro has established secret. “The first thing I’m going to do is a repeal of all the secrecy laws he’s made. We want to know what he’s hiding.”

Nods to Izolda and Cid

Despite the rupture between PT and PDT in Ceará, a pedestrian and a former pedestrian were exalted in the speeches of PT leaders. Camilo Santana asked for applause for Senator Cid Gomes (PDT), a position that Lula praised. The governor of Ceará, Izolda Cela, was mentioned by the two PT members and also by Elmano de Freitas.

Cid Gomes disappeared from government articulations since May. Allies attribute this absence to the breakdown in the PDT’s alliance with other parties in the state, since the senator has always led the articulations of the Ferreira Gomes group.

Although Cid’s departure is surrounded by mysteries, the relationship between him and former governor Camilo Santana seems to be firm. The PT candidate mentioned the name of his “friend-brother” when talking about gratitude.

Camilo Santana (PT) Former Governor and Senate Candidate “(I want) to tell him that no one separates us, (say) from my friendship and my gratitude to this Ceará citizen who has done so much for the State of Ceará”, he said. “No one will separate me from him, ever.”

Lula, at the end of his speech, highlighted that Camilo Santana “did very well to thank Cid for his solidarity”. “He (Cid) helped you in the eight years of government and we have to be loyal to those who are loyal to us, we have to be companions to those who are companions with us”.

Izolda, on the other hand, received a standing ovation at various times by PT militancy. Her candidacy for reelection has been defended over the last few months by former governor Camilo Santana. The PDT, however, launched Roberto Cláudio as a candidate for the Government, which triggered the rupture between PT and PDT.

Camilo highlighted the work alongside “an extraordinary woman”. A person, he added, “who is responsible for education in Ceará. The first woman governor of the State of Ceará”. PT convention, which did not happen.

Subtitle:

Crowd followed PT convention Photograph:

Thiago Gadelha

In his speech, Elmano asked for “a round of applause for Professor Izolda and all the teachers”, reinforcing the commitment to “continue” Ceará’s prominence in Education – and attributing part of the legacy to Senator Cid Gomes (PDT). “I recognize the work started by Senator Cid Gomes. (…) We will continue to invest in public security, but the focus is on embracing youth and generating jobs”, he pointed out.

When talking about Izolda, Lula declared that the governor of Ceará “was impeached without being impeached”, referring to the fact that she was not chosen by the PDT to run for a possible re-election to the state government and added: “in Brazil, there is no one with the educative competence that companion Izolda has”.