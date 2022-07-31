Which planes have ‘different’ design?

Last week, Brazil received for the first time the Beluga, an Airbus cargo plane. The aircraft is an adaptation of a passenger plane, and gained the name A300-600ST, where the ST stands for Super Transporter (Super Transporter).

The shape of this plane drew attention wherever it went, attracting an audience of hundreds of admirers and onlookers to the airports of Viracopos, in Campinas (SP), and Fortaleza (CE).

Although it may seem bizarre, a plane having an unusual design is not exclusive to the Beluga, also called a flying whale.

Here are some models of planes that have a different design than usual and that actually flew.

Beluga

The Airbus Beluga (see photo at the beginning of this text) is the freighter with the highest volume of transport today. There are two models, the Beluga ST and the Beluga XL.

The ST is what came to Brazil, and the new Beluga XL is an adaptation of the A330, larger than its predecessor and with more cargo capacity. Both models are used to transport parts for other Airbus aircraft between the company’s factories in Europe.

The ST version also provides transport services for companies other than Airbus.

super guppy

Image: Kim Shiflett/6.Feb.2006/Nasa

The Guppy family of transport planes emerged in the wake of the space race out of necessity by NASA, the US space agency. With the limitations of roads, trains and tunnels to carry large loads, the air medium proved to be a viable alternative.

One of the planes in the family is the Super Guppy, developed by Aero Spaceline Industries from the Boeing 377 Stratocruiser. It was used to transport parts of space rockets and even parts of Airbus planes, an unusual fact, since it was manufactured by its biggest competitor, Boeing.

Its strange shape is precisely to hold a larger cargo space.

dreamlifter

Image: Disclosure/18.Apr.2013/Bryan Jones

Boeing also has its version of the Beluga, called the Dreamlifter. The model consists of an adapted Boeing 747-400.

Its format also aims to maximize the volume of cargo that can be transported. It was developed to carry Boeing 787 parts between Boeing factories around the world.

Unlike other freighters, this plane does not open its nose for loading. It folds the back to the side, allowing the products to be taken inside.

Phalcon and Condor – ‘Clown Nose’

Image: Disclosure/Hipppocamelus

These big-nosed planes are military adaptations of the Boeing 707 used as an aerial control and early warning system. Its main function is to increase radar visibility to detect possible enemy threats and manage aircraft in flight.

Its large nose and the bump on the side of the fuselage accommodate radar systems. In Israel, this platform is called Phalcon, while in Chile it is called Condor.

This system can be mounted on other planes as well, leaving them with big noses, with an apparent ‘clown nose’. Although still in operation, this system has been replaced by more modern models today.

Vought V-173 – ‘Flying pancake’

Image: US Navy via San Diego Air and Space Museum

The V-173 was nicknamed the ‘flying pancake’ because of its weird saucer-like shape. It is designed to take off from locations with little available distance. Its shape had some aerodynamic advantages that reduced air resistance and facilitated control during flight.

Its development took place during World War II, when the United States Navy was looking for aircraft to take off from aircraft carriers. It had two engines connected to two propellers with three blades each, which made the plane reach a speed of about 220 km/h.

The prototype was not produced on a large scale and evolved into the Vought XF5U design during the war.

ATL 98 Carvair – The air ferry

Image: Disclosure/Richard John Goring

Aviation Traders’ ATL 98 Carvair was produced in the 1960s using the Douglas DC-4 as a base. It was nicknamed “the closet” as it could carry 22 passengers and five vehicles inside.

For this, he had a front door that opened for cars to enter. Its function was, mainly, to serve as a kind of air ferry that connected England with the continental part of Europe.

proteus

Image: Disclosure

The Proteus is a twin engine used as a research platform that takes loads to be tested at altitudes that reach 19 km above sea level, higher than commercial planes fly. The main difference in its design is that it has two sets of wings, one on the front and one on the back, in addition to having two tails.

It first flew in July 1998, and was manufactured by Scaled Composites, maker of the Stratolaunch, the world’s current largest aircraft after the destruction of the Antonov An-225 during the Ukrainian war.