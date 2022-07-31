While Elmano and Camilo received Lula, RC met with PSD leaders

The PDT candidate for the State Government, Roberto Cláudio, met this Saturday morning with leaders of the PSD, an acronym that makes up his ticket in the dispute with the name of Domingos Filho in the post of vice. The event took place in Fortaleza, at the same time that the PT made official, during a convention, the names of Elmano Freitas for the Palácio da Abolição and Camilo Santana for the Senate. Former president and candidate for the Planalto Palace, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, participated in the ceremony.

RC stated that “the PDT and PSD league is historic” and praised Domingos Filho. “It’s hard to hold a platform when you have a candidate with strength and courage. When you have two, you can get out of the middle. And I have by my side a leader who aggregates, unites, mobilizes and works with loyalty and reciprocity. I leave this meeting with a boost”, highlighted the former mayor of Fortaleza.

Last week, Roberto Cláudio had already participated in a meeting with about 30 PSD mayors, which guarantees considerable support in the countryside. At the same time, however, 12 PDT mayors announced support for Elmano, and most of them announced their disaffiliation from the party.

Domingos Filho, who led this Saturday’s event, celebrated the participation of PSD members. “This morning’s great meeting shows not only the strength, but the commitment of our militancy in the campaign towards victory”, he said.

