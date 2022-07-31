who was an elderly man killed after aggression at a show by Fábio Jr.

Lawyer Antônio Carlos Juliano, 63, who died in the early hours of yesterday (30) after being beaten at a concert by singer Fábio Jr. in Sorocaba (SP), he is described by friends and relatives as a caring and high-spirited person.

Friends and relatives bring reports of his joy in the moments that preceded the aggressions in the show. Father of two and married for 39 years, Antônio used to post photos at parties with his wife on his profile on social networks.

A family friend reported the contact she had with Antônio Carlos Juliano during the show singer Fábio Jr., before the attacks that caused his death. “He had so much fun at show. She passed by our table, played with us,” she reported.

“He was so happy,” commented another friend, referring to the show. “I really was. He has always been synonymous with happiness, love, partnership”, replied his niece Vivian Juliano.

“I was at the table next to his. Without a doubt, he was the happiest guy on the show. If it’s any consolation, he had more fun than anyone else. My sincere feelings and may God comfort the whole family”, wrote businessman Marcos Brito.

“My beloved godfather, my second father, the joy of our family. How lucky I am to have such a loving, affectionate, fun godfather. The best company that could exist. There wasn’t a person in this world who didn’t love him. loved life and family the most. Impossible to accept everything that is happening!”, vented Larissa Ayres on her Facebook profile.

“A wonderful person, always present, always pleasant,” wrote another family member.

On his Facebook profile, Antônio Carlos Juliano posed in a wig and sunglasses in a series of photos with his wife and friends at a party in allusion to the 1970s. The records were made in 2019, before the pandemic caused by covid. After a period of isolation, he made another four records at events with his wife between July and September 2021.

how was the case

In a report, the Military Police were called around 1:44 am yesterday because of a fight. At the scene, agents were informed that Leandro Luiz Manrique, 42, had punched and kicked Antônio Carlos Juliano. The perpetrator of the crime was restrained by witnesses at the scene.

Antônio was taken by an ambulance from the event to the UPH in the East Zone, but he did not survive his injuries. The suspect was arrested in the act by the police and claimed that the aggression began after a push by Antônio.

A witness heard by the police confirmed that he witnessed when Leandro punched and stepped on the elderly man’s head. And she reported that she had to immobilize him to wait for the police to arrive, as the aggressor tried to flee after seeing the injuries caused to the victim. Leandro underwent a custody hearing and had his preventive detention decreed.

O UOL did not locate the aggressor’s legal representatives so that they could position themselves on the case.

In a note released on social media, Clube de Campo de Sorocaba “deeply regretted what happened” and said that it will provide support to the victim’s family.