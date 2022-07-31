Will I receive the installment of R$ 600 or R$ 720 RELEASED in AUGUST? Find out the VALUE OF AID BRAZIL and check out the BOLSA FAMÍLIA CAELNDÁRIO

the payment of Brazil aid is getting closer and closer. This time, beneficiaries will be able to withdraw their benefits from the 9th of August.

The good news is that the Aid 600 will be released this month. Therefore, beneficiaries who received the minimum installment of R$ 400 will receive R$ 600.

In addition, as in the other months, extra installments will be allocated to some families.

Continue in this article, see how much you will receive from Auxílio Brasil August and check:

Created at the end of 2021, the Brazil aid came to replace Bolsa Família.

Now, the benefit already helps more than 19 million families spread across Brazil.

After being approved by the Federal Senate, the Chamber of Deputies, being enacted by Congress and sanctioned by Bolsonaro, Auxílio Brasil 600 will be paid in August and has been anticipated!

On Thursday (21), Minister Ciro Nogueira revealed that the Brazil aid August was brought forward.

Payment for the month of August will start on the 9th.

But, it is worth noting that the Brazil Aid 600 It will only be valid until the month of December 2022.

Some families must receive an extra share. One of them is Vale Gás, which is now R$120.

Next, check out the Brazil Allowance Table and see if you get any extra value.

Benefit who is entitled Value

Early Childhood Benefit Families with children aged 0 to 36 months incomplete BRL 130 per member (limited to 5 benefits)

Family Composition Benefit Families with pregnant women or members aged between three and 21 years old BRL 65 per member (limited to 5 benefits)

Benefit for Overcoming Extreme Poverty Families with monthly per capita income equal to or less than the extreme poverty line Value calculated individually for each family

School Sports Allowance Students (between 12 and 18 years old) from Auxílio Brasil beneficiary families who stand out in the Brazilian School Games BRL 100 + single installment of BRL 1,000

Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship Students from Auxílio Brasil beneficiary families who stand out in national academic and scientific competitions BRL 100 + single installment of BRL 1,000

Child Citizen Assistance Families that have a child between 0 and 48 months of age who cannot find a place in public or private day care centers BRL 200 (part shift) and BRL 300 (full shift)

Rural Productive Inclusion Aid Family farmers registered in the Single Registry BRL 200 per family

Urban Productive Inclusion Aid Beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil who prove a formal employment relationship BRL 200 per family

Transition Compensatory Benefit Families benefiting from Bolsa Família who have a reduction in the amount received Value calculated individually for each family







Below, check the payment dates for Auxílio Brasil August:

NIS ending in 1 – Received on August 9;

NIS ending in 2 – Receives August 10th;

NIS ending in 3 – Receives August 11th;

NIS ending on 4 – Receives on August 12;

NIS ending on 5 – Received on August 15th;

NIS ended on 6 – Receives on August 16;

NIS ending on 7th – Receives on August 17th;

NIS ended on 8 – Receives on August 18;

NIS ended on 9th – Receives on August 19th;

NIS ending in 0 – Received on August 22nd.

Calendar Assistance Brazil August 2022 – REPRODUCTION / FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

