Will Smith’s pronouncement gets dubbed version

The statement by actor Will Smith (King Richard: Creating Champions), who went to his social networks to apologize to Chris Rock (Spiral: Legacy of Saw) yesterday, won a dubbed version, in the voice of the actor’s official voice actor, Márcio Simões.

Will Smith went public yesterday, through a statement, to apologize to the comedian Chris Rockfor the events that took place during this year’s Oscar ceremony.

Check out the video of the speech by Will Smith voiced by Márcio Simões below:

The actor respects that Rock still doesn’t want to talk about the situation, and showed a lot of regret, apologizing to all those who were affected, such as his colleague’s parents.

“The work I’m trying to do is that I’m deeply sorry, and I’m trying to feel remorseless without being ashamed of myself. I am human. I made a mistake. I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of shit.”

“I know it was confusing. I know it was shocking. But I promise that I am deeply dedicated and committed to putting light, love and joy in the world. So if you (Rock) think it’s possible, I promise we can be friends again.”

‎Multiple Smith-led projects have since stalled, including Netflix’s Fast and Loose and Bright 2, while Emancipation at Apple TV+ had its release delayed to 2023.‎

