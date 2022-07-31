Willian still has shoulder pain, but receives support and praise from Vtor Pereira at Corinthians

The attacking midfielder Willian entered the second half of the match against Botafogo, on Saturday night, at Neo Química Arena, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship, but did not draw much attention on the field. Unable to make a big impact for the second game in a row, shirt 10 was defended by coach Vítor Pereira.

“I think Willian has had one or another problem. This shoulder problem limits you“, revealed the captain, remembering the dislocation in the right shoulder suffered in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores, against Boca Juniors.

“Prevents certain movement and affects performance a bit. He has characteristics, he is a player that can unbalance a game at any time”, recalled the Portuguese. Willian returned to play ten days ago, against Coritiba, and was present in the last four matches.

In VP’s assessment, Willian was never a great scorer in his career, so the charge for more goals doesn’t make much sense. In the most scoring season, for Chelsea, between 2017 and 2018, he scored 13 goals and provided ten assists. He currently has a one-goal pass and six goal passes for Timão.

“He doesn’t have a great record of goals in his career, he’s a player to watch. He is also very marked on top, he suffers a lot of fouls, a lot of hits, that has limited too”, said VP, before concluding confident that the athlete will improve in the coming days.

“These little problems that keep piling up. At that moment, who comes from a prolonged injury, not being able to train, the games that give rhythm to those who need. Him and the others who are returning. In terms of training, we practically do one, it doesn’t allow them to get the rhythm they need. That would give them the best condition,” he concluded.

See more at: Willian and Vtor Pereira.