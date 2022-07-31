With a piece stuck in her butt, Kelly Key asks for help from netizens and steals the show

Kelly Key stole the show by asking his followers on social media for help. In her Instagram stories, the fitness muse shared two photos in which she appears andflaunting your butt or that of your flat tummy.

“Here thinking about what photo to use as a cover for a reels bemmmmmm cookie that I’m going to post”she questioned, in Instagram stories.

After asking which of the two photos would be better to put on the cover of the post, the singer finally published the video and collected praise. In the images, the artist appeared renewing her tan with a minimalist piece, where her body caused an uproar among her followers.

“It’s amazing,” said one follower. “Too much muse, wonderful beautiful”, drooled another. “That’s what bodily hatred is,” said an internet user. “If there is a defect, it must be in the guts”, joked a young man.

Check out Kelly Key’s post on social media:

Skin cancer

Vale recalls that singer Kelly Key discovered skin cancer in 2019. In a recent interview with Quem magazine, the singer commented on the delicate period she lived.

The singer said that it all started after he noticed a mole next to his nose. The artist said she was recommended by her doctor to have it removed.

“At the end of 2019 I discovered skin cancer and had it removed. That was when I was in Portugal. The biopsy result confirmed that it was a basal cell carcinoma and they asked to take some more. Along with this one a little more, I took out other spots that [os médicos] suspected,” she said.

Kelly Key said she was recommended by her doctor to remove her mole, but she never listened to the professional. She said she thought the stain was nothing more than a blackhead.

“I had a mole next to my nose, which came and went all the time. Sometimes I managed to squeeze it, like it was a blackhead, other times it was just a part that got tallerwith a coloration a little different from the face, but nothing too much in my opinion”, she said.

“But my dermatologist always wanted to take it off and I didn’t pay much attention because when she [pintinha] it bothered me, suddenly she disappeared and I forgot about her”, she said.

