With Brazilian on the list, Barcelona is close to getting rid of the ferry

O barcelona is close to getting rid of some athletes who are on the club’s boat, according to “Mundo Deportivo”. In addition to having the objective of drying the salary sheet, coach Xavi does not have several names for the next season. See the cases of the undesirables below.

OSCAR MINGUEZA

​The defender, who also played as a right-back in the culé team, agreed to move to Celta de Vigo. Last Saturday, the Galician club claimed to have an agreement with Barcelona in principle and it remains to carry out medical examinations and sign a contract.

RIQUI PUIG

Barca have received an offer from Los Angeles Galaxy for the La Masia-trained midfielder. In the coming days, the youngster will have to make a decision about his future, since the North American club only has until Thursday to register the player in the MLS.

MARTIN BRAITHWAITE

​Despite having a contract until 2024, Barcelona welcome the termination of the contract with the Danish striker, which could happen in the next few hours. The athlete also sees the free exit as a good way to find a new team in the transfer window.

SAMUEL UMTITI

​The French defender, world champion in 2018, has been on the exit ramp from Catalonia for a few seasons. According to “ESPN”, Olympiacos would be willing to sign the defender on loan and with a salary division.

GRANDSON

On the other hand, the situation of the Brazilian goalkeeper is the most complicated. After getting close to Celta de Vigo, Neto turned down the chance to play under Eduardo Coudet. Napoli have also emerged as an interested party, but the Italians are focused on the arrival of Kepa Arrizabalaga.