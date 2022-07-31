With Emília’s arrest, Margô becomes radio queen in ‘Além da Illusion’ | come around

But before that, Emília will continue to deny the crime until Cipriano (Cláudio Gabriel) will also appear arrested at the police station. To prevent the son from being without his father and mother, the singer will reveal the truth to Salvador.
“I confess. The trunk has always been mine, Cipriano is not to blame for anything. The demon in this story is Enrico. The damn thing is good at talking, he got me right. He’s the one who came up with the plan to inject fake chips into the casino,” says Emília.
Soon after, Enrico (Marcos Veras) will also arrive arrested at the police station. Even denying the blow to the casino, the trickster will have another scheme revealed by the delegate.
“Are you also going to deny that this suitcase is yours, Odilon Paixão? It’s the rogue’s real name. Specialist in deceiving widows. The rogue’s record is long, he’s going to age in the xilindró!”, Salvador says.
Santa (Arlete Salles) will also go to the police station. Arriving there, she will find Emília crying and will leave the singer even more devastated.
“What is certain is that it rots behind bars. That’s what those who deceive good people deserve. I brought some magazines with pictures of some radio queens. Missed the chance to appear on one of these covers…”, Santa will say.
With Emília’s arrest, Santa and Arminda (Caroline Dallarosa) will reveal that Margô (Marisa Orth) will be the new queen of radio and will be praised.
“Mercy. I guarantee that I’ll sing better and better!”, will thank Margô.
30 Jul
Saturday
Joaquim threatens David with a gun, and Heloísa intervenes. Emília asks Cipriano to tell Jojô that she loves him. Arminda crowns Margô as the new queen of radio. David thanks Heloísa for saving him from Joaquim. Lorenzo and Letícia notice the atmosphere between Cipriano and Giovanna. Enrico blackmails Joaquim to get a lawyer. Violeta argues with Eugênio because of Joaquim. Abel threatens to fight with Úrsula if Joaquim doesn’t give him money. Lisiê tells Tenório about Olivia’s condition. Elias reveals that Olivia cannot get pregnant. Ursula shoots Abel.
