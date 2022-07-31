With friends, Dan Stulbach reveals and says ‘goodbye’

Dan Stulbach shared a photo with actors from “Pantanal” and made a revelation to the public

Actor Dan Stulbach has already starred in several Globo soap operas and will soon be able to be seen again on the small screen. That’s because the veteran was invited to a cameo in “Pantanal”, and accepted. This past week, the artist recorded his scenes in the plot and did not miss the opportunity to record the moment alongside some friends, such as Dira Paes and Marcos Palmeira.

Through his official profile on Instagram, Dan Stulbach shared a photo with his co-workers and made a strong revelation, delivering what the actors are like behind the camera. In the caption of the click, the famous also took the opportunity to talk about his passage in the plot and said ‘goodbye’ to the public, confirming that his participation was very short in the soap opera, so his character will not reach the final.

“I love them both. Because they are good people, kind and caring. Marquinhos (@marcospalmeiraoficial) is the leader who cuts corners, takes care that everything and everyone is well. Dira (@dirapaes), with her talent, is the truth and the smile that lights up everything. Successes are deserved to people like that. My passage will be short, but enough to celebrate the meeting. (I made Esperança with Marquinhos and my first film with Dira. And it seems like it was yesterday.) #pantanal @tvglobo”, wrote Dan Stulbach in the caption of a photo, where he appeared alongside Dira Paes and Marcos Palmeira.

The click reverberated among netizens and several commented on the publication: “Looking forward to seeing you on the soap opera”, said a woman. “You are making a beautiful couple, congratulations to Dira”, praised a second. “You are also a good person and very kind!!! Success and health always!!!”, wished a third follower of Dan Stulbach.

