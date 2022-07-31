With Lewa on the field, Barça beats RB with a goal from Dembélé

Barcelona beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 in a pre-season friendly played today at the Red Bull Arena, in the United States. The goals were scored by Ousmane Dembélé and Memphis Depay.
Counting on this, the Catalan club has three wins and two draws in the five friendlies played so far. The team drew 1×1 with UE Olot, then thrashed Inter Miami by 6×0, won El Clásico, against Real Madrid, by 1×0, and stayed in the 2×2 with Juventus.
Now, Barça will have just one more match, against Pumas-MEX, next Saturday (6), to close the sequence before the start of the European season. The debut of Xavi’s men takes place on August 13, against Rayo Vallecano, for the 1st round of the Spanish Championship.
New Yorkers, on the other hand, are regularly contesting the American season. The last confrontation took place in the semifinals of the US Open Cup tournament, in which they were thrashed by 5×1 and eliminated to Orlando City. They return to the field for the 25th round of Major League Soccer (MLS), to face Colorado, next Tuesday (2).
Start with blaugrana domain
The first minutes of the match rehearsed a balance between the two teams, including a good chance from defender Reyes, but it was enough for Barcelona to “enter the game” for the hosts to suffer with many attacks from the Spanish attack.
The trio formed by Raphinha, Dembélé and Lewandowski made the opposing defense hell and, together, created many opportunities. The two new signings, however, missed good chances with shots under the crossbar from goalkeeper Carlos Coronel, who also saved two shots from the Pole amidst the culé bombardment.
Raphinha passes and Dembélé scores
When the first half was heading towards the end, Barcelona insisted so much that they opened the scoring (watch below) with Frenchman Dembélé, in the 40th minute, receiving assistance from Raphinha. The Frenchman started the move on the left, cleared the opponents and made a kind of 1-2 with the Brazilian. When receiving on the right, he finished crossed, with force, and stuffed the nets.
Dembele, who was unsure about his continuity at the club at the end of last season, is getting his chances back with Xavi. The shirt 7, even, had already scored the two goals of Barça in the draw against Juventus.
Second half more disputed
Despite the Red Bulls coach, Gerhard Struber, having changed all eleven players at half-time, the American team tried to balance the duel more in the second half, even if it was through harsher interventions.
The foul plays continued, to the point that midfielder Daniel Edelman, in the 37th minute, was sent off for a violent cart in Pedri.
Barcelona try, but fail in finishing
For half of the second half, Barcelona struggled to create opportunities and again saw Lewandowski stop the opposing goalkeeper in the best chance received so far. Playing his third game for Barça, the Pole still hasn’t managed to score.
As Xavi made changes, Barça returned to dictate the pace of the game, but failed to convert into very dangerous chances. The best plays came from the feet of Ansu Fati, who narrowly missed expanding the scoring with a shot to the left of Ryan Meara’s goal. The American goalkeeper still showed security in other shots.
Depay takes advantage of defense failure and scores again
Contested and speculated to leave Barcelona, striker Memphis Depay returned to score. Upon receiving Pjanic’s launch, the Dutchman was opportunistic and projected himself well to take advantage of the failure of the American defense, dribble the goalkeeper, and roll the ball to the back of the net.
The goal scored in the last minutes of the match sealed the victory for the Spaniards.
DATASHEET
New York Red Bulls FC vs FC Barcelona – Pre-season friendly
Date and time: July 30, 2022 (Saturday), at 8:00 pm (Brasília time)
Place: Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey (United States)
Yellow cards: Cristian Cásseres Jr. and O’Vonte Mullings (NYRB), Ronald Araújo and Gerard Piqué (BAR)
red cards: Daniel Edelman (NYRB)
goals: Ousmane Dembélé, from Barcelona, at 40’/1st and Memphis Depay, from Barcelona, at 42’/2nd
NY RED BULLS: Carlos Coronel (Ryan Meara); Aaron Long (Hassan Ndam), Andrés Reyes (Curtis Ofori) and Sean Nealis (Dylan Nealis); Dru Yearwood (O’Vonte Mullings), Cameron Harper (Daniel Edelman), Cristian Cásseres Jr. (Steven Sserwadda) and John Tolkin (Frankie Amaya); Luquinhas (Omir Fernandez), Patryk Klimala (Tom Barlow) and Lewis Morgan (Caden Clark). Technician: Gerhard Struber
BARCELONA: Marc André ter-Stegen (Iñaki Peña); Ronald Araújo (Sergi Roberto), Eric García (Nico González), Andreas Christensen (Gerard Piqué) and Jordi Alba (Alejandro Balde); Sergio Busquets (Miralem Pjanic), Gavi (Pedri) (Pablo Torre) and Frenkie de Jong (Franck Kessié); Raphinha (Aubameyang), Robert Lewandowski (Memphis Depay) and Ousmane Dembélé (Ansu Fati). Technician: Xavi Hernandez