With Lewa on the field, Barça beats RB with a goal from Dembélé

Barcelona beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 in a pre-season friendly played today at the Red Bull Arena, in the United States. The goals were scored by Ousmane Dembélé and Memphis Depay.

Counting on this, the Catalan club has three wins and two draws in the five friendlies played so far. The team drew 1×1 with UE Olot, then thrashed Inter Miami by 6×0, won El Clásico, against Real Madrid, by 1×0, and stayed in the 2×2 with Juventus.

Now, Barça will have just one more match, against Pumas-MEX, next Saturday (6), to close the sequence before the start of the European season. The debut of Xavi’s men takes place on August 13, against Rayo Vallecano, for the 1st round of the Spanish Championship.

New Yorkers, on the other hand, are regularly contesting the American season. The last confrontation took place in the semifinals of the US Open Cup tournament, in which they were thrashed by 5×1 and eliminated to Orlando City. They return to the field for the 25th round of Major League Soccer (MLS), to face Colorado, next Tuesday (2).

Barcelona fans watch the game against the New York Red Bulls in New Jersey Image: Ira L. Black/AFP

Start with blaugrana domain

The first minutes of the match rehearsed a balance between the two teams, including a good chance from defender Reyes, but it was enough for Barcelona to “enter the game” for the hosts to suffer with many attacks from the Spanish attack.

The trio formed by Raphinha, Dembélé and Lewandowski made the opposing defense hell and, together, created many opportunities. The two new signings, however, missed good chances with shots under the crossbar from goalkeeper Carlos Coronel, who also saved two shots from the Pole amidst the culé bombardment.

Raphinha passes and Dembélé scores

When the first half was heading towards the end, Barcelona insisted so much that they opened the scoring (watch below) with Frenchman Dembélé, in the 40th minute, receiving assistance from Raphinha. The Frenchman started the move on the left, cleared the opponents and made a kind of 1-2 with the Brazilian. When receiving on the right, he finished crossed, with force, and stuffed the nets.

Dembele, who was unsure about his continuity at the club at the end of last season, is getting his chances back with Xavi. The shirt 7, even, had already scored the two goals of Barça in the draw against Juventus.