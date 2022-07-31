With VAR protagonist in the end, Cruzeiro and Brusque draw goalless for Serie B







The blue team did not have a great football journey, but managed to score in one more game-(Roberto Zacarias / Staff Images / Cruzeiro) Photo: Launch!

Cruzeiro and Brusque drew 0-0 this Saturday, 30th, for the 21st round of Serie B. Held in the city of Santa Catarina, the match itself did not have great emotions. The duel was truncated, with no clear scoring chances for most of the game. However, the main protagonist of the match was VAR.

In a well-marked penalty for the Santa Catarina team at the end of the duel, committed by Lucas Oliveira, the video referee correctly saw two touches on Gabriel Taliari’s charge, which invalidated the goal scored by the quadricolor striker.

The VAR got it right, as Gabriel slipped and hit the ball twice. Cruzeiro was not defeated and remains the leader of Serie B, with 46 points, eight more than the vice-leader Vasco and 14 in front of the fifth place, Tombense.

Brusque, on the other hand, is in 12th position, with 24 points, fighting to get closer to the G4 of the national Series B. The Fox continues without winning away from home and has a little writing. It hasn’t won since June 3, when it beat Operário-PR, 2-1.

Departure of a lot of strength and little inspiration

Brusque and Cruzeiro played a typical Serie B game. Physical strength, willingness on the field, but little technique and quality when it came to finishing and changing the score. The result was better for the Minas Gerais team, which remains sovereign at the top of the classification, taking great strides to return to the elite of Brazilian football.

Chay can help a lot

The midfielder coming from Botafogo has a deeper pass, looking for less obvious plays. He can be useful in building plays for the team, which is without a good “brain” in creating.

next games

Cruzeiro returns to the field the other Saturday against Tombense, at 7 pm, at Mineirão, for the 22nd round of Serie B. Brusque will face Sampaio Corrêa next Thursday, at home, at 7 pm.

DEPARTURE DATA SHEET

BRUSQUE 0 X 0 CRUISE

Date: July 30, 2022

Time: 11 am (from Brasilia)

Location: Augusto Bauer Stadium, Brusque (SC)

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior (PR)

Assistants: Bruno Boschillia (PR) and Eduardo Gonçalves da Cruz (MS)

Video referee – VAR: Thiago Duarte Peixoto (SP)

Goal:-

Yellow cards: Alex Ruan (BRU), Edílson (BRU), Zé Ivaldo (BRU), Geovane (CRU), Gabriel Taliari (BRU)

red cards:

BRUSQUE (Coach: Luan Carlos)

Jordan; Pará(Edilson, at 13′-1ºT), Éverton Alemão, Wallace Reis and Airton, Rodolfo Potiguar, Wagner Balotelli, Alexa Ruan (Paulo Baya, at 20′-2ºT) and Álvaro (Gabriel Taliari, at 30′-2ºT); Fernandinho (Jaílson, at 30′-2ºT) and Alex Sandro (Patrick, at 20′-2ºT).

CRUISE (Coach: Paulo Pezzolano)

Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira; Geovane Jesus (Rômulo, at 23′-1ºT), Pablo Siles (Fernando Canesin, at 17′-2ºT), Neto Moura (Luvannor, at 41′-2ºT), Filipe Machado, Matheus Bidu; Bruno Rodrigues, Stênio (Chay-half) and Edu (Breno, at 17′-2º).