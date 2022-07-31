A video went viral this Saturday (30) on social media showing that a woman discovered she was being cheated on after a friend saw her husband with another woman in a supermarket. The case took place in Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Video: Woman catches husband with lover after being warned by friend on WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/l3bgHktnUj — Impactful Videos (@VideosImpactan2) July 21, 2022

The woman was warned by a friend through a message on the WhatsApp application. Furious, she took the two children, put them in the car, and went after her husband.

According to the images, upon arrival, the woman saw her husband, Alan Álvarez, walking hand in hand with the woman. She walked towards the two and grabbed the woman by the hair. The scene of the confusion was recorded and posted on the social network Twitter.

The husband and children tried to calm down the woman, who kept hitting her mistress. Alan even threatened to call the police. The profile that posted the video with the moment of confusion did not say what the outcome of the story was.