Woman taken by police for racism against children of Giovanna Ewbank has already been released, says Portuguese newspaper | Pop & Art

The woman who gave racist phrases against the children of actors Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso has already been released by the police, according to information obtained by the Portuguese portal “Público”.

They spoke to the police’s Communications and Public Affairs Division, which confirmed the release after certifying a condition of alcoholism.

Witnesses in the case must still be heard by the police and the case must gain more chapters.

Giovanna Ewbank said that her children were victims of racism at a restaurant in Costa da Caparica, Portugal, this Saturday (30). According to the actress, a woman cursed Bless and Titi, her children with Bruno Gagliasso, and a couple of Angolan tourists who were in the place.

“We confirm, according to videos that are already circulating in Brazil, that Giovanna reacted and faced the woman, while Bruno Gagliasso, her husband, called the police”, says the actress’ press office to g1.

The press office claims that Bruno Gagliasso called the police and that the woman was escorted and detained. The actors, who are on vacation in the country, say they will file a complaint against the woman at a Portuguese police station.

