WWE SummerSlam 2022 – Follow Up!

This Saturday night, the WWE Network will broadcast one of its premium events – SummerSlam, directly from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Check out the topics highlighted by WWE for tonight’s show below:

The long-running rivalry between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar comes to a head, with a Last Man Standing Match for the disputed Undisputed WWE Universal Championship!

In a true reversal of what happened last year, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch will face off again for the RAW Women’s Championship!

Liv Morgan cash-in at Money In The Bank was successful, but Ronda Rousey wants the SmackDown Women’s Championship back in her arms!

With Jeff Jarrett serving as the special referee for the night, the Street Profits will have one more shot at the Usos’ Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles!

Even though Mr. MITB, Theory still has his eyes focused on his old belt, the WWE United States Championship, which he’s with Bobby Lashley!

Logan Paul will return to the ring for the first time since WrestleMania to exact revenge on The Miz and the attack he suffered!

Judgment Day is still looking for the Mysterios and that will lead us to a No Disqualification Match of duos in the event!

The show begins with footage of a packed Nissan Stadium, with over forty thousand people in attendance. At the commentators table, Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton welcome us. Let’s go to the first fight of the night.

RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch

– Belair applies a “KOD” to Lynch, followed by a pinfall.

After the fight, Lynch offers Belair a handshake. After hesitating for a while, the champion returns the handshake and both embrace in the ring. Belair would continue his celebration, however, plays the song of Bayley, who makes his return to WWE, freaking Nissam Stadium.

Bayley advances to a certain point of the entrance ramp, until it plays the music of Dakota Kai, who surprisingly also returns and joins her. Once the two are together, now it’s time to play the music of Io Shirai, who also returns, appearing to form a trio led by Bayley. The three go up to the ring, however, Lynch appears next to Belair, making his “face-turn”, allying himself with her. Bayley, Shirai and Kai leave the ring to many boos.

The next fight will be between The Miz and Logan Paul. Let’s go to the video recapping the rivalry.

Singles Match: The Miz w/ Ciampa and Maryse vs. logan paul

– Paul applies a “Skull Crushing Finale” on Miz, followed by a pinfall.

During the fight, Ciampa was expelled by the referee of the fight, however, he refused to leave. AJ Styles appeared and attacked Ciampa, forcibly removing him from ringside.

Behind the scenes, Maximum Male Models advertises Pure Life water, with Mace and Mansoor as protagonists.

WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Mr. Money in the Bank theory

– Lashley “Hurt Lock” Theory, causing him to tap-out.

Continuing the show, the official promo for WrestleMania 39 will air, which will take place in 2023, on April 1st and 2nd, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Tag Team – No Disqualification Match: The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest w/ Rhea Ripley) vs. The Mysterios (Rey and Dominik)

– After interference from Edge, Mysterio applies a “619” to Priest, followed by a pinfall.

During the match, as The Judgment Day was heading towards victory, the lights went out and several flames began to appear at the ringside entrance, when Edge appears, driving Nissam Stadium crazy once again. Edge applied the “Spear” to Bálor and Priest, paving the way for the Mysterios to win.

The next fight will be between Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin. Let’s go to the videos recapping the rivalry.

Singles Match: Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

– McAfee pins Corbin, winning the fight.

A video from the last Friday Night SmackDown is shown, where Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus, becoming the official challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, at Clas at the Castle.

Back at Nissan Stadium, Drew McIntyre’s music plays and he appears with a microphone in hand, heading to part of the entrance ramp. McIntyre talks about his triumph over Sheamus last night, but says that today he will have his eyes on the Last Man Standing Match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, as his opponent will emerge. McIntyre says he doesn’t care which he wins as in Cardiff at Clash at the Castle he will become a double champion. McIntyre does his traditional countdown, raising his sword in the air, setting off fireworks around Nissan Stadium.

The Usos will then put the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against Street Profits. Let’s go to the rivalry video.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match (Jeff Jarrett as Special Guest Referee): The Usos (Jey and Jimmy) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

– In progress…

