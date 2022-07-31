Your body may show signs that your liver is not doing well

O liver It is one of Organs most important organs for the functioning of our body, but its care is often neglected by some people. It is responsible for metabolizing everything we consume and detoxifying our blood when dangerous substances come into contact with our body.

However, if you believe that you may have a problem with this organ, be aware of some signs your liver is not doing well. If you are experiencing any of them, it is important to see a doctor and start treatment as soon as possible. See further below.

Perspiration

Sweating is very normal and an important process to maintain our body temperature, but the problem is when it starts to occur frequently in certain areas. In this case, the legs, heels and abdomen, by constantly having this condition, may indicate that your liver is not doing well at all.

According to experts, this is a symptom that manifests itself in 50% of cases of people with cirrhosis, the most severe form of disease in the organ. This is because it stops the production of albumin, a protein that inhibits the leakage of fluid out of blood vessels.

yellowish skin

Yellowing of the skin and especially the kidneys is another very common symptom that the liver is damaged. This happens because it stops filtering bilirubin, a compound produced by red blood cells. In this way, the body becomes very yellow, especially in the eye region. In fact, this is precisely the first sign that certain medical care is needed.

itchy skin

As it is also responsible for liver function, people with a damaged liver can develop itchy skin all over their body. The explanation for this is that the organ can cause bile salts to accumulate in the skin, while histamine levels rise and serotonin levels decrease, which causes itching.

This article does not present solutions to medical or psychological problems. Consult a specialist before starting any treatment.