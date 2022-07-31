Zaquieu softens Alcides’ heart, transforms it completely and they sleep together: “I love you”

In wetlandGlobo’s 9pm soap opera, Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) will transform Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) into a new man. This is because he will be able to soften the pawn’s heart to the point that he will accept to sleep with Mariana’s butler. At this point, it is worth noting, the two are about to take the life of Tenório (Murilo Benício).

In the next chapters of the plot, Alcides will hide from everyone that he was castrated by his ex-boss. However, Zaquieu will listen when he and Maria Bruaca are talking about it. After that, the butler will undertake to help him in revenge against Tenório and will win the pawn’s sympathy.

Despite Alcides being castrated, Zaquieu will nurture a very strong passion for him. The man, on the other hand, will see him only as a friend, but will accept “certain intimacies”.

The day before Tenório’s murder, the two will hide in the room where Alcides slept on the farm, the land grabber. On the occasion, Zaquieu will take the opportunity to talk about his feelings. “I love you Alcides. That’s why I’m here“, he will speak. “Stop it“, will reply the pawn. “You don’t have anything else to give to me, not even to your Maria. Even so, I like you so much. I’m so jealous when you talk about her“, will continue Zaquieu.

Then he will ask to sleep in the bed with the pawn, which, although uncomfortable, he allows. “Couldn’t we sleep hugging each other?“, will ask Zaquieu. Alcides, in the end, accepts the request and they sleep together.

It is worth noting that wetland it’s a novel of Benedito Ruy Barbosa, aired – originally – in 1990, on the extinct Rede Manchete. This year, the plot is being adapted by Bruno Luperi and aired on TV Globo.