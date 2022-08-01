10-year-old boy dies after accident at an amusement park in the South Zone of São Paulo | Sao Paulo

A 10-year-old boy died after being involved in an accident at an amusement park on Avenida Padre Arlindo Vieira, Jardim Vergueiro, in São Paulo, on Saturday night (30).

Civilian police were informed that Murillo Santos was in one of the toys, when he ended up jumping from the chair while the equipment was still carrying out the stop, according to the Public Security Secretariat (SSP).

The child was taken to Saboya Hospital, but could not resist the injuries.

A relative informed the g1 that Murillo left home to play with a friend in the park, which is in Praça Jardim Climax. According to her, the child was getting out of the Skiing Dance toy when it started working again and caused Murillo and his friend to fall.

“When he was leaving the toy with his friend, the toy started working again with them coming down. It was supposed to be two tragedies, but his friend managed to escape. Murillo couldn’t anymore. He was a super affectionate loving child”, said Jessica. Brandão.

Murillo Santos, ten years old, died last Saturday (30) in the South Zone of São Paulo.

On Sunday (31), relatives and friends went to the front of the park to protest the death of the child. (see video below). The accident also had repercussions on social media.

“Dry your tears and if you love me, don’t cry anymore, your smile is my peace. Go in peace Lilo”, wrote a family member.

The case was registered as a suspicious death and accidental fall by the 26th Police District, which requested expertise.

This Monday (1), EMEF Hercília de Campos Costa, where Murillo studied, suspended classes in the morning from 1st to 5th grade. Murillo’s body is being laid to rest at the São Pedro cemetery in Vila Alpina. The funeral will be at noon.

The City of São Paulo, through the Ipiranga Subprefecture, informed that the place where the accident occurred is a private area that has a provisional license to operate.

“The municipal administration deeply regrets the accident that occurred with the child and sympathizes with his family”, said the city hall.

The current forecast of the park is to stay open until next Sunday (7). The organization has not yet announced whether the program will continue normally.

EMEF Hercília de Campos Costa suspends classes in the morning after the death of a student