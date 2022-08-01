100% CDB, 200%, 220% of the CDI? Understand how each works

All people who have a small financial reserve they soon think about the most suitable type of investment to invest in these funds. At this time it is common to hear about acronyms such as CDB, CDI and several others.

See too: Check out how it is possible to pay bills in installments without having to compromise your credit

Many digital banks, mainly, offer the possibility of applications that can yield up to 220% of the CDI. However, more than understanding what this means, it pays to know how much money it makes in practice.

Check out a brief comparison to find out what a small-yield application would be worth in various situations.

See how the application of some values ​​​​with CDI yields would look like:

For comparison, the same values ​​applied in CDB funds with CDI yield of 200%, 220%, 100% and 110%, respectively, were used.

200% of CDI

3 months – BRL 500- BRL 525.48

3 months – BRL 5,000 – BRL 5,254.76

220% of CDI

3 months – BRL 500 – BRL 528.11

3 months – BRL 5,000 – BRL 5,281.15

100% of CDI

3 months – BRL 500 – BRL 513.74

3 months – BRL 5,000 – BRL 5,137.51

110% of CDI

3 months – $500 – BRL 516.54

3 months – BRL 5,000 – BRL 5,165.55

Note: the information is divided into “term – amount applied – final amount after the deadline”.

Don’t forget to read the fine print as some earnings only work if you redeem the money after 720 days, which is almost 2 years after applying.

What is the CBD and CDI thing?

The CDB is the acronym for Bank Deposit Certificates, while the CDI represents the fixed-income reference index that accompanies the Selic rate.

Although the gains are not the most interesting one can imagine, they are greater than those from savings. Whenever the Selic rate is above 7%, it pays to invest in other types of banking investment to obtain income.

So, it is up to you to find the bank that offers the best conditions. It’s always good to talk to your agency manager to get the best referral.