13 apps that can give you an EXTRA INCOME this year

Being able to receive an extra income to balance the payment of the monthly house bills can be the goal of many people. So, there are a few ways to get this extra miscellaneous. One of them is when consulting “forgotten values”, for example, or by withdrawing the FGTS, if allowed.

However, there is another way that offers citizens the possibility to get money. Thus, this option involves mobile applications. Through them it is possible to receive varied amounts to perform certain functions. See more below.

What application options for extra income?

It is important to note that the Internet and technological advances were responsible for allowing people today to have access to new ways of earning money remotely. That is, without even having to leave the house for it.

There are several applications on the Internet as options. Most of them make payments in exchange for the user to perform some functions within the platform. Then check out the application options that can generate extra income:

1) GetNinjas: this platform is intended for offering services. A person registers when offering a service and he or she can contact employers who want to hire the service.

2) Google Opinion Rewards: In turn, this application offers a financial reward to users who answer some questionnaires.

3) TikTok: This popular video app also rewards users. Payment can be made by inviting new friends to the platform, by publishing popular videos, or by watching videos that are available.

4) PiniOn: Interested parties can answer questions and questionnaires and be rewarded for their answers.

5) HotMart Sparkle: for those who already have knowledge in the area of ​​selling infoproducts. With a registration, it is possible to join suppliers and receive a commission.

6) Rappi: for those who want to be a delivery guy.

7) Make You: this is one of the possibilities that are intended for professionals in the field of beauty. Through the application, it is possible to schedule a time to meet the customer at his home.

8) Freelancer Hire & Find Jobs: another platform that serves freelancers. There are opportunities in several areas.

9) UpWork: offering jobs as a freelancer, this is one of the options available in this market.

10) IguanaFix Pro: another alternative for those who want to register as a service provider.

11) Sick: Allows users to sell used products they no longer want.

12) Fiverr: freelance work. Through it, it is possible to offer services to interested employers.

13) BlaBlaCar: alternative for drivers who need to travel and want to reduce costs. With this app, it is possible to offer rides.

Where to download?

Those interested in downloading the apps and trying to use them can do so through the following links:

1) GetNinjas: https://www.getninjas.com.br/;

2) Google Opinion Rewards: https://bityli.com/zGmZKf;

3) TikTok: https://bityli.com/nhUcKS;

4) Pinion: https://pinion.app/;

5) HotMart Sparkle: https://sparkle.hotmart.com/discover;

6) Rappi: https://www.rappi.com.br/;

7) Make You: https://www.makeyouapp.com.br/;

8) Freelancer Hire & Find Jobs: https://bityli.com/zOOUPd;

9) UpWork: https://www.upwork.com/;

10) IguanaFix Pro: https://bityli.com/WvnYPd;

11) I got sick: https://www.enjoei.com.br/;

12) Fiverr: https://br.fiverr.com/;

13) BlaBlaCar: https://www.blablacar.com.br/.

