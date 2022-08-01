2022 Census: What does the IBGE ask? How long does the visit last? View Q&A | Economy

Scheduled to take place in 2020, the Census is being carried out two years late due to the Covid-19 pandemic and budget cuts.

Until the beginning of November, census takers will be visiting each of the households in the country’s 5,570 municipalities, including indigenous villages and quilombola territories.

See below questions and answers about the 2022 Census:

Census 2022 data collection starts this Monday (1st) across Brazil

The Census is a survey carried out every 10 years by the IBGE and the last one was carried out in 2010. The survey carries out an extensive collection of data on the Brazilian population and allows for the tracing of a socioeconomic profile of the country.

In addition to knowing exactly the size of the population, the Census aims to obtain data on the characteristics of the residents – age, sex, color or race, religion, education, income, basic sanitation of the households, among other information.

The Brazilian population is currently estimated at around 215 million people. The IBGE estimates that there are currently around 75 million households in the country.

The interviews for the construction of the Census should have been carried out in 2020, but they were suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2021, it suffered another postponement for lack of resources. The 2021 Budget was sanctioned, with vetoes, by President Jair Bolsonaro, which sanctioned the suspension of the survey last year. After a decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the federal government released the R$ 2.3 billion needed to carry out the census operation.

3. How important is the Census?

The Demographic Census aims to count the inhabitants of the national territory, identify their characteristics and reveal how Brazilians live.

Census information is essential for the development and implementation of public policies and for carrying out public and private investments.

Among the public policies affected by the Census, it is possible to mention:

Calibration of representative democracy, through population counts (definition of the number of federal and state deputies and councilors);

Determination of target audiences for federal, state and municipal public policies;

Detailing the population at risk for vaccination campaigns;

Adjustments in policies for overcoming and post-pandemic recovery;

Distribution of transfers from the Union to states and municipalities, with a significant impact on public budgets (according to IBGE, in 2019, 65% of the total amount transferred from the Union to states and municipalities considered population data);

Transfers and resources for the administration of social programs;

Identification of priority investment areas in health, education, housing, transport, energy, assistance programs for children, young people and the elderly.

4. How will the Census be carried out?

IBGE census takers will visit 89 million addresses, 75 million of which are households.

Until the beginning of November, census takers will be visiting each of the country’s households, including indigenous villages. In addition, for the first time, residents of quilombola territories will be counted.

Household collection in indigenous areas begins on August 10, and in quilombola territories, on August 17.

The first results of the 2022 Census are expected to be released later this year. Further analyzes and data cross-referencing will be released throughout 2023 and 2024.

5. How long does the visit last?

Two types of questionnaire will be applied: the basic one, with 26 questions, takes around 5 minutes to be answered. The expanded questionnaire, with 77 questions and answered by about 11% of households, takes about 16 minutes.

The basic questionnaire includes the following blocks of questions: identification of the household, information on residents, characteristics of the household, ethnic-racial identification, civil registration, education, income of the head of household, mortality.

The sample questionnaire, in addition to the blocks contained in the basic questionnaire, also investigates: work, income, marriage, family nucleus, fertility, religion or cult, people with disabilities, internal and international migration, commuting to study, commuting to work and autism .

The selection of the sample that will answer the extended questionnaire is random and made automatically in the Mobile Collection Device (DMC) of the census taker.

6. How to identify the census taker?

According to the IBGE, census takers will always wear uniforms, with an identification vest, Census cap, badge and Mobile Collection Device (DMC). You can confirm the identity of the IBGE agent on the Respondendo ao IBGE website (respondendo.ibge.gov.br) or by calling 0800 721 8181.

7. Who can answer the questionnaire?

Only one person in the household will be responsible for all residents. According to the IBGE, any resident over 12 years of age, able to provide the information, can respond to the census taker for all the other residents of the household.

IBGE requests the data of the person who provided the information, such as name, telephone, e-mail and CPF.

“All information collected is confidential, protected by secrecy and used exclusively for statistical purposes, as established by the relevant legislation: Law No. 5,534/68, Law No. 5,878/73 and Decree No. 73,177/73”, highlights the IBGE.

8. Does the questionnaire need to be answered in person?

In the 2022 Census, in addition to face-to-face collection, it will be possible to respond to the Census also by telephone or opt for self-completion via the internet.

In any situation, however, it will be necessary for the census taker to visit the home, to capture the coordinate and make contact with the resident, according to Luciano Duarte, responsible for the technical project of the 2022 Census.

The telephone interview will also be used for those who choose to self-fill in the internet, but do not complete the questionnaire. For this, the IBGE will have an exclusive telephone center, the Census Support Center (CAC), available via 0800 721 8181.

If the census taker cannot find the resident on the first visit, he will leave a message pad or try to contact him by phone. In addition, the census taker must return home at least four more times, one of which must be in an alternate shift.