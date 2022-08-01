2022 Population Census starts this Monday | Economy

This Monday (1) the home collection of the 2022 Demographic Census of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) begins. There will be more than 183,000 census takers visiting all households in the country.

The IBGE estimates that there are currently around 75 million households in the country’s 5,568 municipalities.

What is the Census and what is the importance of research?

The national survey is carried out every 10 years and, based on this schedule, should have been done in 2020. The Census was initially postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But in 2021 it was postponed again, due to lack of budget. After a decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the federal government released the R$ 2.3 billion needed to carry out the census operation.

THE Brazilian population is currently estimated at around 215 million people.

In addition to knowing exactly the size of the population, the Census aims to take a detailed picture of Brazilians, showing their main socioeconomic characteristics, including age, sex, color or race, religion, education, income and basic sanitation of households.

Until the beginning of November, census takers will be visiting each of the country’s households, including indigenous villages. In addition, for the first time, residents of quilombola territories will be counted.

Household collection in indigenous areas begins on August 10, and in quilombola territories, on August 17.

According to the IBGE, the first results of the 2022 Census are expected to be released later this year. Further analyzes and data cross-referencing will be released throughout 2023 and 2024.