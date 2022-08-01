40 million euros! Ídolo do Vasco talks about Andrey Santos and gives a heavy statement

Former Cruz-Maltino midfielder participated in an interview and revealed that the young man can even be better than him

Without a doubt the steering wheel Andrey Santosof Vasco da Gamais one of the great revelations of the 2022 season. At just 18 years old, the player has been widely praised for his performance and is already closely watched by European giants such as barcelona.

In a recent interview with the channel “Resenha Loading”, one of the great idols of Vasco and reference in position, Juninho Pernambuco was asked about the athlete and did not hesitate when analyzing Andrey Santosin addition to sending a message to the club.

“It’s hard to find a player at 18 as ready as he is. Physically Andrey Santos it’s a monster. Without the ball, his participation is total. I even wanted to see his GPS, because he doesn’t stop. And technically he is way above the others. He’s not going to be better than me, he’s going to be much better than me. He is a much more complete player. At 18 I didn’t play half as much as he does, I’m not ashamed to say that.” Juninho Pernambuco.

“I once sent a message to (Carlos Roberto) Osorio, vice president of the club. I asked: ‘Do you have any idea what this player is?’ That’s a €40 million transfer player at the very least. Of course, due to the club’s situation, sometimes they are not in a position to negotiate. But today he should become the team’s highest earner. To renew his contract, this has to be done. You have to try to convince him to stay. It would be very sad for the fan and for Vasco to lose a player of that level, with that talent,” he said.

IMBROGLIO ALMOST RESOLVED

One of the main reasons for Juninho Pernambuco touch the subject is because the Vasco negotiates the renewal of the contract with the athlete who has a contract until the end of the year. However, according to the Andrey Santosthe negotiations are heading towards a happy ending.