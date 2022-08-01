4th batch of Income Tax refund will be paid this month. Who is entitled?

This August, the penultimate batch of the 2022 Income Tax refund will be paid

Last Friday (29), the Federal Revenue made the transfers of the 3rd batch of the Income Tax refund. According to the Federal Revenue, a total of around 5.2 million taxpayers were covered, totaling R$ 6.3 billion. Thus, in this month of August, a new batch will be paid to other taxpayers, this is the penultimate batch of refund.

In summary, payments are made directly to the bank account informed in the income tax return. In addition, this year taxpayers will be able to receive the refund via Pix. However, credit in this category will only be made for a Pix key equal to the CPF of the holder of the declaration. Random key, email or phone will not be accepted.

If the credit is not carried out, for some reason, the amount will be redeemed for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, to reschedule the credit of the amounts, just access the BB portal or contact the bank’s relationship center, by numbers 4004-0001 for capital, 0800-729-0001 for other locations or 0800-729-0088, special telephone exclusively for people with hearing impairment.

How to check the refund?

The IRS usually releases the consultation a week before the batch is paid. Therefore, to check whether the refund is available, the taxpayer must perform the following steps:

Access the IRS website;

Inform the CPF and date of birth;

Click on “My Income Tax”; and

Click on “Check Refund”.

It is also possible to carry out the consultation through the Federal Revenue app (available for Android and iOS).

2022 Income Tax Refund Calendar

The refund schedule follows the schedule below:

1st batch – May 31;

2nd batch – June 30th;

3rd batch – July 29;

4th batch – August 31;

5th batch – September 30th.

How to know if it falls into the fine mesh?

To find out if your statement has fallen into the loop, the taxpayer must carry out the following steps:

Access the e-CAC portal;

Select the option “My Income Tax (DIRPF Extract)”;

In the “Processing” tab, choose the item “Mesh Pending”.

Thus, it is also possible to verify the reason why your declaration was withheld.

Image: rafastockbr / Shutterstock.com