There are some basic tips that can help you get the Banco Inter card limit. Below, check out 5 fundamental tips.

Understanding how to increase the Banco Inter card limit is critical to achieving goals. This is said, because financial needs change constantly, as does the reality of Brazilians. So, here are the best tips so you can increase your pre-approved limit in a healthy way.

5 tips to increase your Banco Inter card limit

In short, there is no magic formula that can explain a way to increase the card limit. However, there are good practices that help to have more balance available to use in installment purchases. So, here are 5 tips:

1. Keep your bill up to date

Always try to pay your bill in full and without passing the due date. In order to increase your card limit, it is important to keep your status up to date. Therefore, the great tip of Banco Inter, is to make the payment by automatic debit. To put the invoice payment on automatic debit, you need:

Open Super App Inter; Then go to the “cards“; After that, click on “settings“; After that, press on the option under “Automatic Debit“; Finally, tap “Activate Automatic Debit“.

2. Keep your profile updated on the Super App

In short, it is essential that you always have your registration profile updated. In this way, it will be possible to analyze the limit of the Banco Inter card. Therefore, in case of any change in your income, remember to update your registration in the Super App. For that:

Open Super App Inter; Then tap on three bars which are in the upper right corner; After that, tap on “Registration Update“; Soon after, in professional data, update your monthly income; Finally, tap “Update” at the bottom of the page.

3. Use your credit card often

Considering that you don’t pay an annual fee, and still earn cashback, there’s no reason to limit card usage. In short, the more you use it, the greater your chance of the institution promoting the increase in Banco Inter card limit.

4. Invest your way to increase the Banco Inter card limit

Banco Inter has several types of investment. In addition to fixed and variable income, you can access direct treasury, private pension, and investment communities. Through Inter Invest, you can check your investor profile and access all options.

5. Activate salary portability

When porting your salary to Inter, you do not pay fees. Thus, it increases the chance of getting the increase in card limit. Below, see how to activate it:

open the Super App Inter; Then go to the “salary portability“; After that, click on “to be continuedr”; Soon after, enter the registration data of the company in which you work; After that, click on “Continue“; Finally, wait for confirmations from Inter via email.

