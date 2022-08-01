6 hidden functions of your mobile: You will be amazed!

Smartphones are embedded in our daily lives in such a way that nowadays it is very difficult to find someone who does not spend at least a few hours with the device using its features or exploring hidden functions of their cell phone. The fact is that life has never been the same after the popularization of cell phones.

However, not everyone is a technology expert and knows how to explore everything the device offers, some people are only concerned with using the basics, as they don’t know that there are a variety of features and functions to discover.

And to use these functions is very simple, just perform the right commands and use all the configuration possibilities that the cell phone offers. Hidden features can be found on smartphones with Android and iOS operating system.

1. Share Wi-Fi password

It’s something very useful in everyday life, which can save time instead of having to look for the password every time you connect. On Android, you must have version 10 or later. The feature works through Nearby Share, through the QR Code.

To activate, just go to settings, then select the “Network and Internet” option, tap on the name of the Wi-Fi that is connected and then press to share. That way, just open the QR Code for the other person to read the code and be able to connect to the Wi-Fi network.

On iOS, the feature works through AirDrop, bringing the cell phones together, which must be unlocked. The person who will share the Wi-Fi needs to go to the settings, choose the network and press on the “Share password” option.

See too: New feature is able to turn your cell phone into a ‘card machine’: See how it works!

2. Put password on WhatsApp

The functionality is only available, without the need to install another app, on iPhones. To activate the function, the user must have a registered Face ID and/or code.

Next, you must go to the settings, choose the account option, select the privacy option and then screen lock and then activate the security key.

See too: Mobile Game with PayPal Payment: Minimum Withdrawal of $3.00 USD?

3. Print the entire screen:

It is available for Android 12 and iOS 13 or higher. On Android, just open the screen that will be captured and take the print normally. An icon with an arrow will appear next to the capture, just press on it to trigger the feature.

On iOS, the function only works in the Safari browser and in native applications of the device, such as Notes. On WhatsApp, for example, it is not possible to print the full screen. To use the feature just take the print and tap on the option to apply.

See too: Documents on mobile? See how to access your digital ID, CPF and CNH

4. Activate Secrecy Mode

Guest Mode is useful for those who usually lend their cell phone to other people or want photos, videos and important data more securely. It is only available for Android devices.

To use it, go to settings > users > devices > guest.

See too: App pays in 5 MINUTES? Youtuber reports receiving BRL 40.00 through this mobile game

5. QR Code reading button

It only works on iPhones and can be found in the device’s Control Center. To activate it, go to settings, control center, code scanner and tap the “+” to read the QR Code.

See too:LAUNCH: Is the app that pays to listen to music on your cell phone reliable? How much can users withdraw?

6. Schedule focus mode

It is also only available for iOS. It helps in the routine by scheduling the day and time to activate the focus mode. To activate this feature, go to settings > focus > select one of the options > check activate automatically and select the time and day.

See too: R$ 100 reais in an hour using only the PHONE? Is the app reliable?