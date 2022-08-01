6 Signs That Someone Has an Alcohol Problem

Alcoholism is a silent condition that affects millions of people in Brazil. However, many people are reluctant to seek a treatment. In this case, many people discredit this situation, and that is why it is important to know the signs of alcoholism.

Only parties with alcohol

Adult fun in the presence of alcohol is natural and healthy when within limits. However, there is certainly something wrong when someone only knows how to have fun at celebrations with alcoholic drinks.

So be aware when there is difficulty connecting with the moment or rejoicing without a drink. After all, that means alcohol is more a part of your everyday life than you might think.

Drinks every day

Another very important sign is the routine and indispensable habit of drinking alcohol daily. In this case, it is common for people to argue that they only drink a little. But either way, it’s a wake-up call when you can’t go a day without drinking.

Takes out frustration on drinking

All people go through moments of emotional instability and difficult situations. However, in the case of those who have problems with alcohol, it is only possible to overcome them when there is drink. In this case, this is a strong indication that it is necessary to review consumption habits and seek help.

Difficulty getting drunk

Generally, people are very susceptible to the consumption of beverages, especially those with a higher alcohol content. On the other hand, those who already face a problem with this consumption tend to show resistance to getting drunk. However, this is not a quality, but a sign that the body has become accustomed to the substance.

withdrawal signs

Facing a problem with any drug implies difficulties in abstaining, and the same happens with alcohol. After all, someone facing alcoholism cannot tolerate brief periods of abstinence. In addition, symptoms such as tremors, mood swings and feeling sick are common.

treatment resistance

Even with many signs, it is common for someone facing alcoholism to resist treatment and ask for help. This happens because they do not perceive themselves as alcoholics. Either way, treatment is the best option to overcome the problem.