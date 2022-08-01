68 productions arriving on Netflix in August

Another month coming to an end and, as usual, Netflix has already released the news of its catalog for August!
As expected, the national highlights are the 2nd season of “Bom Dia, Verônica”, the launch of the culinary reality show “Iron Chef Brasil”, the comedy production “Nada Suspeitos” and, finally, the Brazilian version of “Queer Eye”.
Taking advantage of the moment, we have prepared the complete list below for you to program yourself with your favorite plot. Check out:
SERIES
- A Wedding Nightmare – 08/01/2022
- Good morning, Veronica: Season 2 – 08/03/2022
- Kakegurui Twin – 08/04/2022
- Tamara Falcó – La Marquesa – 08/04/2022
- Sandman – 08/05/2022
- I Killed My Father – 09/08/2022
- Unbelievable Renovations – 08/10/2022
- Indian Wedding Season 2 – 08/10/2022
- The Cursed School – 08/10/2022
- Locke & Key: Season 3 – 08/10/2022
- Iron Chef Brazil – 08/10/2022
- I Never… – Season 3 – 08/12/2022
- An Exemplary Family – 08/12/2022
- Nothing Suspects – 08/17/2022
- Burning Fire – 08/17/2022
- Soul – 08/19/2022
- Echoes – 08/19/2022
- Kleo – 08/19/2022
- Glow Up: Season 4 – 08/19/2022
- Chad and JT Go Deep – 08/23/2022
- Orange County for Sale – 08/24/2022
- Ollie the Lost Bunny – 8/24/2022
- Queer Eye: Brazil – 08/24/2022
- MO – 08/24/2022
FILMS:
- OCD – Disturbed, Obsessive, Compulsive – 08/02/2022
- Buba – 08/03/2022
- What’s to blame for Karma? – 08/03/2022
- Wedding Season – 08/04/2022
- Carter – 08/05/2022
- Awakening the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – 05/08/2022
- Come Out: The Movie – 08/08/2022
- Cats – 08/10/2022
- Ted Bundy: The Final Confession – 8/10/2022
- Double Journey – 08/12/2022
- 13: The Musical – 08/12/2022
- Men Are From Mars… And That’s Where I’m Going! – 08/15/2022
- Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist – 08/16/2022
- WHAT WOULD IT BE IF…? -17/08/2022
- Royalteen – 08/17/2022
- Fullmetal Alchemist: Scar’s Revenge – 8/20/2022
- Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 – 8/23/2022
- Family Vacation – 08/26/2022
- Seoul at High Speed - 08/26/2022
- Untold: Corruption in Basketball – 08/30/2022
- I passed by here – 08/31/2022
DOCUMENTARIES AND SPECIALS
- Big Failures: Woodstock 99 – 03/08/2022
- The True Story of the Theft of the Century – 08/10/2022
- Skateboarding Life with Leo Baker – 08/11/2022
- Inside a Cat’s Mind – 08/18/2022
- Indian Assassins: Diary of a Serial Killer – 08/19/2022
- John McAfee: Genius, Controversial and Fugitive – 8/24/2022
- Story: Straight to the Point – Season 2 – 08/25/2022
- Nothing is what it seems: The Cassez-Vallarta Case – 8/25/2022
- I’m an Assassin: Season 3 – 8/30/2022
CHILDREN AND FAMILY
- The Great Robot Brothers – 04/08/2022
- Team Zenko, Go! – Season 2 – 08/08/2022
- Deepa and Anoop – 08/15/2022
- Barbie in The Princess and the Commoner – 08/16/2022
- Barbie in The 12 Dancing Princesses – 08/16/2022
- Barbie Butterfly: The New Adventure in Fairytopia – 08/16/2022
- Barbie Fairytopia – The Magic of the Rainbow – 08/16/2022
- Barbie: Queens of Rock – 08/16/2022
- Barbie Star Light Adventure – 08/16/2022
- Barbie: The Pearl Mermaid – 08/16/2022
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 – 8/18/2022
- Cuphead – The Series: Part 2 – 08/19/2022
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness – Season 3 – 8/25/2022
- Mighty Express: Season 7 – 8/29/2022