68 productions arriving on Netflix in August

Another month coming to an end and, as usual, Netflix has already released the news of its catalog for August!

As expected, the national highlights are the 2nd season of “Bom Dia, Verônica”, the launch of the culinary reality show “Iron Chef Brasil”, the comedy production “Nada Suspeitos” and, finally, the Brazilian version of “Queer Eye”.

Taking advantage of the moment, we have prepared the complete list below for you to program yourself with your favorite plot. Check out:

SERIES

A Wedding Nightmare – 08/01/2022

Good morning, Veronica: Season 2 – 08/03/2022

Kakegurui Twin – 08/04/2022

Tamara Falcó – La Marquesa – 08/04/2022

Sandman – 08/05/2022

I Killed My Father – 09/08/2022

Unbelievable Renovations – 08/10/2022

Indian Wedding Season 2 – 08/10/2022

The Cursed School – 08/10/2022

Locke & Key: Season 3 – 08/10/2022

Iron Chef Brazil – 08/10/2022

I Never… – Season 3 – 08/12/2022

An Exemplary Family – 08/12/2022

Nothing Suspects – 08/17/2022

Burning Fire – 08/17/2022

Soul – 08/19/2022

Echoes – 08/19/2022

Kleo – 08/19/2022

Glow Up: Season 4 – 08/19/2022

Chad and JT Go Deep – 08/23/2022

Orange County for Sale – 08/24/2022

Ollie the Lost Bunny – 8/24/2022

Queer Eye: Brazil – 08/24/2022

MO – 08/24/2022

FILMS:

OCD – Disturbed, Obsessive, Compulsive – 08/02/2022

Buba – 08/03/2022

What’s to blame for Karma? – 08/03/2022

Wedding Season – 08/04/2022

Carter – 08/05/2022

Awakening the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – 05/08/2022

Come Out: The Movie – 08/08/2022

Cats – 08/10/2022

Ted Bundy: The Final Confession – 8/10/2022

Double Journey – 08/12/2022

13: The Musical – 08/12/2022

Men Are From Mars… And That’s Where I’m Going! – 08/15/2022

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist – 08/16/2022

WHAT WOULD IT BE IF…? -17/08/2022

Royalteen – 08/17/2022

Fullmetal Alchemist: Scar’s Revenge – 8/20/2022

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 – 8/23/2022

Family Vacation – 08/26/2022

Seoul at High Speed ​​- 08/26/2022

Untold: Corruption in Basketball – 08/30/2022

I passed by here – 08/31/2022

DOCUMENTARIES AND SPECIALS

Big Failures: Woodstock 99 – 03/08/2022

The True Story of the Theft of the Century – 08/10/2022

Skateboarding Life with Leo Baker – 08/11/2022

Inside a Cat’s Mind – 08/18/2022

Indian Assassins: Diary of a Serial Killer – 08/19/2022

John McAfee: Genius, Controversial and Fugitive – 8/24/2022

Story: Straight to the Point – Season 2 – 08/25/2022

Nothing is what it seems: The Cassez-Vallarta Case – 8/25/2022

I’m an Assassin: Season 3 – 8/30/2022

CHILDREN AND FAMILY