About to retire, Rosa is successful with feijoada in Saúde

“It is right next to a big blue house, which is a support center for the city hall”. It was the reference not to miss the address of the restaurant Casa Di Rosa, where I would eat a delicious feijoada, I was assured. In March 2019, nursing technician Rosângela Silva do Sacramento, 62, encouraged by her daughter, Roberta Sacramento, 40, decided to undertake the food industry. Famous for cooking well, Rosa, as she is (a lot) known, was celebrated by her relatives and friends for the Sunday feijoada, when she would gather everyone at home, with samba and beer feasts – inheritance of the matriarch, Dona Neide Margarida, also famous for banquets and family gatherings.

“I don’t cook for myself, I cook for the battalion”, says Rosa. “I make a pot of soup and go out calling the neighbors to come get it. That one right there, there are days that come running ”, she says, laughing, pointing to the unsuspecting boy who passes by.

Coming from a family of public sector workers, being herself an employee of the Climério de Oliveira Maternity, and about to retire, Rosa saw a renaissance in her new business. At first, the idea was to travel with a feijoada cart around the Saúde neighborhood, in the center of Salvador, where she has lived for over 30 years, offering the tried-and-tested delicacy among her people. What she didn’t expect is that the pandemic would change plans, as it did with so many people around the world. Discouragement hit, but Rosa and Roberta, the only child, didn’t let the beans go sour. The alternative was to make deliveries. “A week before the cart went to the street, the pandemic started. I told my mother: ‘let’s do delivery’”.

Roberta and her mother, Dona Rosa (Photo: Marina Silva/CORREIO)

What the two also did not expect was the return that the new venture would bring. “Things have gained a very large proportion. Every Sunday, we sold about 50 hot feijoada. We started to reach other neighborhoods. There was a client in Lauro de Freitas who ordered every week. We saw that after the pandemic ended, the cart would no longer be relevant. We would have to look for a physical space”, says Roberta.

With the covid more controlled, in October of last year they decided to rent the spot next to the building where Rosa lives, which, by luck or force of fate, was free. The irony is that the space was a pastry shop that was closed precisely because of the pandemic. “It was supposed to be yours, Rosa,” the former owner said resignedly. The simple place won São Jorge swords, sunflowers and plastic pepper pots to welcome customers. Something kind of cozy from grandma’s house. Now, they are even thinking about increasing the space.

Carnival takes, Carnival gives

The first time Rosa cooked outside was about 20 years ago. And it wasn’t her intention. It was a Carnival Thursday. Passionate about revelry, the nursing technician took out a loan from the bank to enjoy it properly. She kept the money at home and took some to the avenue. Also in love with samba, she went out with a friend excited to watch the Pagode Total block pass. Around three in the morning, she noticed the money was gone. She left the animation on the avenue and returned home desolate. “There, Carnival ended for me”, she recalls.

Early in the morning, he had an idea, the result of agony: he was going to make feijoada to sell. He bought the ingredients, cooked, organized the warm and went out knocking from door to door in the neighborhood. He sold everything and managed to recover the lost money. It was so successful that the deli kept selling the feijoada in the following three carnivals.

Some of the customers who tasted the dish at the time, today go to his bar. This is the case of Alessandro Fraga, 45, one of the promoters of the opening of a place that sold beans. “We always asked to be able to have (the feijoada) constantly. It ended up that she opened the space and today we are at Di Rosa. I always come to honor them”, celebrates the systems analyst. A resident of Saúde for over 40 years, lawyer Gerson Nascimento, 59, is emphatic: “Rosa’s beans are the best they have here. The tastiest, the tastiest!”, he enthuses.

Feijoada costs R$32 for one person and R$57 for two (Photo: Marina Silva/CORREIO)

Casa Di Rosa Feijoada e Afins is open from Friday to Sunday. On Friday, different snacks are available. Feijoada is only served on Saturdays and Sundays, and is appreciated by names such as Compadre Washington and Vovô do Ilê. Last Sunday, when I went to see the place, the president of Ilê Aiyê appeared. Who was also there was Dona Tuta, mother of singer Márcio Victor, from Psirico. A good cook, she left Piatã to attend her childhood friend’s restaurant: “The atmosphere is very nice. These girls are very warriors and I’m sure they only have to grow up”.

in all tribes

With less than a year of opening, the movement at the Casa di Rosa restaurant is already great. Mainly on Saturdays, when there is a presentation of table samba and high party. Who plays are longtime friends and new ones that are arriving. “It started in an unpretentious way and now it looks like a street party”, emphasizes Roberta, who has a degree in biology, but does not work in the area, being responsible for the entire administrative part of her mother’s restaurant.

It’s not just the samba and the spice of Rosa that call people. Known throughout Saúde, she captivates with her mood, her welcoming smile, her joy, her power to bring people together in all ways, all genders, all social classes, all ages. At the wooden tables spread out on the sidewalk, the buzz comes from couples in love, elderly residents of the neighborhood, young people with a modern look… “I like to be frank: I’m really popular!”, he says, without false modesty. Against images of hugs, kisses on the forehead, handshakes and testimonials from friends and customers there are no arguments.

Oh, and the feijoada is really good! The mulatto beans gain flavor dipped in a broth with smoked meats (ribs, sun-dried meat, country meat, smoked meat, bacon, white bacon and duckling bones). It’s not greasy and even the folks at the nearby gym tend to eat it. “I only buy first-class meat. That makes all the difference. And the grain has to be firm, not soggy”, emphasizes the cook. The side dishes are white rice, farofa, vinaigrette and chopped lettuce and arugula. The portion costs R$ 32 (one person) and R$ 57 (two people). For those who like beer, the drink comes out affectionately cold. To top it off, a milk pudding with hints of cinnamon, whose brightness vibrates under the sun’s rays that invade the place.

And while eating (well!) and drinking at Casa Di Rosa, on the facade of the blue house located across the street, the one that was my reference point, you can read: ‘O amor da cidade’.