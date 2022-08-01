Actress Maria Fernanda, daughter of Cecília Meireles, dies at 96

Artist, who shone in the theater and was in the cast of the soap operas ‘Gabriela’ and ‘Pai Heroi’, was hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro with respiratory problems

Playback/Twitter/hilde_angel

Maria Fernanda died at the age of 96 in Rio de Janeiro



The actress Maria Fernanda died last Saturday, 30, around 6 pm, aged 96. The artist had been hospitalized for four days with respiratory complications at Casa de Saúde São José, in Rio de Janeiro. The family did not release information about the funeral. daughter of the poetess Cecília Meireles (1901-1964) and the illustrator day belt (1892-1935), Maria Fernanda Meireles Correia Dias was born on October 27, 1925. Her career in theater began in the theater in the 1940s, when she played Ofélia in a production of the play “Hamlet”, in which Sérgio Cardoso and Sérgio Britto, in 1948. In the following decade, he went to study performing arts in Europe. On her return to Brazil, she achieved prominence playing the role of Blanche DuBois in “A Streetcar Named Desire”, in 1959. Vivien Leigh, who won the Oscar in Best actress in 1952 for playing the same character in the homonymous film, when he was in Brazil, he even watched her. It ran for more than 10 years, which earned it praise, positive reviews, the Saci Award, then organized by Estadãoand the Moliére Prize for Best actressin 1963.

Over the seven decades that he made his career in the theater, he was still in plays inspired by the works of Nelson Rodrigues, Eurípedes, Chekhov, Sartre, Brecht and Wilde, among others, such as “Wedding Dress”, “Doroteia”, “As Casadas Singles” (1954), “Verde que Te Quero Verde” (1960), “Santa Joan”a (1965), “Jardim das Delights” (1971), “The Three Sisters” (1972), “O Romanceiro da Inconfidência” (1983) and “Gone with the Wind” (1984). On television, he has been present since the 1950s, with roles in the teletheaters of the time. He was also in the cast of several soap operas, including characters such as the little girl Guedes Mendonça, in “Gabriela” (1975), and Dona Gilda in “Pai Herói” (1979). In cinema, he acted since the 1940s, in productions of the main studios of the time. He was part of the film “Carlota Joaquina, Princess of Brazil” (1995), which marked the so-called Retomada of national cinema. In the feature, he gave life to d. Maria I, ‘the Madwoman’.

Last works

Acting less and less from the 1990s onwards, as he got older, he said goodbye to the stage with the play “A Importância de Ser Fiel”, in 2004, with the TAPA group. The following year, the film “O Quinze” was released, based on the book by Rachel de Queiroz, which features Maria Fernanda in the cast. She was also part of the theatrical jury for the Shell Prize.

*With information from Estadão Conteúdo.