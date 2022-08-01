Actress Maria Fernanda, daughter of poet Ceclia Meireles, dies at 96 – Famosos



07/31/2022 1:48 pm

Maria Fernanda, actress, died last Saturday (30), aged 96. The cause of death was bacterial pneumonia. The confirmation of the death came from the Casa de Sade So José, in Rio de Janeiro.

THE actress was daughter of poet Ceclia Meireleswhich to this day has poems shared by different generations, and by the painter Fernando Correia Dias.

Maria Fernanda marked in teledramaturgy in the 70’s and 80’s, with great participation in Gabriela, Father Hero and Miss Kisses, on TV Manchete. Joined the cast of the award-winning film Carlota Joaquina-Princess of Brazilin the mid-1990s.

The actress was married to the director Luiz Gallonin the mid-50’s and early 60’s, and from that relationship was born his son, Luiz Fernando.

Note from the Casa de Sade So Jos advisory

‘Casa de Sade So José confirms that on Saturday, July 30, actress Maria Fernanda Meirelles Correia Dias died of bacterial pneumonia. Maria Fernanda was admitted to the hospital on 07/26‘ reads the statement.

