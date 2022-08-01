Advice updates the singer’s health status

Kevinho worried fans on Thursday (28), when he appeared on social media in a wheelchair, at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. But this Sunday morning (31), the funkeiro’s board was updated, which calmed everyone down. After tearing the Achilles tendon in his left foot while playing football, the singer needed surgery, but is now recovering well..

continues after advertising

The artist’s advice released a note about Kevinho’s health status. Read in full:

“This Sunday morning (7/31), singer Kevinho underwent surgery on his left ankle after tearing his Achilles tendon in a football match with friends. The surgery was successful, without complications, performed by orthopedist Dr. Ricardo Trigo and team, at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo. Kevinho will have to rest and use crutches and Robofoot to get around for a period of six weeks, until he fully recovers. The singer is free to return to his professional activities this week, and will fulfill his schedule of shows from August 6th, next Saturday, including the tour to Europe that is maintained. Probable high even today”.

continues after advertising

The singer shared the accident on social media.

On his Instagram, he posted a photo with his foot immobilized and wrote a caption telling what happened.

“It’s really family, my thing is to sing, I invented playing soccer and I ruptured my Achilles tendon. Tomorrow I’ll have the surgery and then it’s full recovery. It will be 2 months using boots and crutches, I’m going to fulfill my concert schedule, however, it will only be possible to do it sitting on the chair but let’s go! I’d like to thank you all for the affection with me, it makes all the difference, everything will be fine if God willing!”, he explained.