After being fired and being mocked by an enemy, Dani Calabresa achieves an extraordinary feat at Globo

For the joy of some and the sadness of others, Dani Pepperoni lost its exclusivity contract with Globe after seven years as the star of the house. Days after the announcement, which mobilized anonymous people and even a famous person, the artist got a new agreement with the carioca channel.

Dani Calabresa entered the list of artists under contract for a work by agreeing on a new cooking series on Globoplay, according to information from journalist Cristina Padiglione, from Folha de S. Paulo newspaper.

The comedian closed the command of the attraction, with sponsorship of an important brand of food. This is Recipes with Calabresa, in reference to the product of the brand and Dani’s surname. A blend perfectly framed in branded content.

Globo platform calls Ivete Sangalo for Dani Calabresa’s debut attraction

Globoplay started selling the product to the public and defined the format: a talk show, scheduled to premiere this Friday, July 29, with Ivete Sangalo as the great guest of the premiere. The singer debuted last Sunday Ivete’s Pipoca.

At the same time, Ivete became the poster girl for the sponsoring brand of Receitas com Calabresa, and in the premiere script Globoplay thought about preparing a feijoada, called Feijoada da Veveta.

Also according to the report, the production of Globo’s new bet has already defined more guests for the attraction: influencer Thaynara OG, Luciano Huck and actress Mariana Xavier.

A few days ago, Dani Calabresa’s departure from Globo’s staff moved the web. Marcius Melhem shared a meme identical to the one made by Dani at the time that the then director left the Rio de Janeiro channel. The attitude mobilized netizens, who fell on top of the comedian.

