After being fired, worker takes revenge and destroys luxury homes he built

After being fired from a construction company, a construction worker is suspected of taking revenge and using a bulldozer to destroy several luxury lakeside homes he had built in the Muskoka Lakes region of Ontario, Canada. The information was released by international vehicles. Images captured the moment of action. (see below).

According to international newspapers, a shocked resident captured the moment on camera as the bulldozer drove through the lakeside building at Pride of Rosseau Marina. The incident took place on July 21, according to the “Toronto Sun”.

Other marina buildings were also affected and a local resident said the damage could cost “millions” to repair.

Police attended the scene and a 59-year-old man, believed to be a former employee at the scene, was charged with “loss in excess of $5,000” (£3,200) in relation to the incident. He must appear in court later.

The Pride Marine Group building in the video offers boat service and repairs. The marina is located between three of Muskoka’s great lakes – Rosseau, Muskoka and Joseph – all popular summer destinations for the wealthy, with properties listed for more than $14 million.

