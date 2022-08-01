After denying that she supports her husband, Jojo receives a gift of R$ 1,200 | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram – 07.30.2022 Jojo Todynho and husband, Lucas Souza

After going public to deny that she supports her husband, Army officer Lucas Souza, Jojo Todynho showed a gift she got from him last Friday night.

The singer of the hit “What shot was that?” showed the Believe Schutz bag on social media, which costs R$ 1,200. The piece has a chain and bamboo strap and a golden insect clasp.

“Did I hit it or didn’t I hit it?” Lucas asks Jojo. “That’s right, I liked it. This bag is beautiful”, replied the singer, showing off the treat.

Last Friday, Jojo used social media to counter accusations that she plays the military husband.

“A girl there posted in her Stories that I play my husband. I’m going to refresh people’s memory. My husband is an army officer. My husband attends two colleges”, she said, in a video posted on her Instagram.

“I believe in a world where there are honest people who don’t need to be in relationships because of money. I’m a fucked up woman, well resolved, millionaire, I’ve always worked to go after mine. No man has ever gotten anything from me”, he added.