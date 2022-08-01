After impasse, MDB gaucho officializes support for Eduardo Leite’s candidacy

posted on 07/31/2022 22:01



The decision, however, received strong resistance within the MDB – (credit: Maicon Hinrichsen / Palácio Piratini)

The Rio Grande do Sul MDB approved this Sunday (7/31) support for the candidacy of former Rio Grande do Sul governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB) for the state government. The caption removed state deputy Gabriel Souza (MDB) from the dispute, who should compose Leite’s ticket as vice. On the same day, the PSDB confirmed the ex-governor’s candidacy.

“I know that, for the MDB, this discussion was not easy. But I assure you that they will not be supporting actors, they will be protagonists”, said Leite at a press conference shortly after the two parties’ state conventions. “The great reform that we have to do is in Education. We will be by your side to, together, govern Rio Grande do Sul once again”, said Souza, who also participated in the press conference.





The decision, however, met with strong resistance within the MDB. Support for Leite was held by a narrow margin, with 239 votes in favor and 212 against. The agreement is a requirement of the toucans to consolidate support on the national scene for Simone Tebet (MDB), candidate for the Planalto. The emedebista national directory worked in favor of the negotiations, which involved the participation of Tebet and the national president of the legend, federal deputy Baleia Rossi (MDB-SP).

However, the old guard of the Gaucho MDB was vehemently against supporting Eduardo Leite and defended its own candidacy for the party. Dissatisfaction was present during the state convention, with boos and speeches against the toucan management in the state.