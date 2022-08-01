All about Moto G22: data sheet, price and launch | Cell

The Moto G22 is a Motorola cell phone with an intermediate data sheet. The launch has specifications that draw attention, such as the 50 MP camera and the 90 Hz screen. Although there are significant gaps in terms of the amount of features, the competitive and affordable price makes the smartphone good value for money. Check out all the cell phone details below.

The smartphone was announced in the Brazilian market in April this year at a suggested price of R$1,699. Despite this, the phone is found in blue, black or green for values ​​in the range of R$ 1,256 on Amazon.

🔎 iPhone 14 will have a 50% jump in RAM, says Asian press

2 of 8 Moto G22 is good value for money, despite the absence of some more advanced features — Photo: Disclosure / Motorola Moto G22 is good value for money, despite the absence of some more advanced features — Photo: Disclosure/Motorola

📝 Is there a chance that Motorola will surpass Samsung? Join the conversation on the TechTudo Forum

Screen resolution: HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels)

Display Panel: 6.5 inch IPS 90 Hz

Main Camera: Quad, 50, 8, 2 and 2 MP

Front camera: 16 MP

System: Android 12

Processor: MediaTek G37 (2.3GHz octa-core)

RAM memory: 4 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Memory Card: Yes, MicroSD up to 1 TB

Battery Capacity: 5000mAh

Dimensions and weight: 164 x 75 x 8.5 mm; 185 g

Colors: blue, black or green

Announcement: March 2022

Release: April 2022

Launch price: BRL 1,699

3 of 8 Moto G22 has a 6.5-inch HD+ screen — Photo: Disclosure / Motorola Moto G22 has a 6.5-inch HD+ screen — Photo: Disclosure/Motorola

The Moto G22 has a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution (720 x 1600 pixels), which should guarantee a good movie display, with no apparent pixels. The screen’s differentiator is the 90 Hz refresh rate, which should display movies and games quite fluidly. There is, however, no protection against scratches or impacts on the display glass. Like its predecessor, the device does not have a notch to house the front camera.

The body of the Motorola cell phone is shaped like a bar and is made of plastic with a metallic and shiny texture. The camera is housed in a module on the back of the device, in the upper left corner, a trend already observed even in devices from other brands such as Apple and Samsung. The area is also used for biometrics, under the side power button.

4 of 8 Motorola Moto G22 has a 50 MP camera — Photo: Disclosure/Motorola. Edited by William Rodrigues Motorola Moto G22 has a 50 MP camera — Photo: Disclosure/Motorola. Edited by William Rodrigues

Motorola has a tendency to spruce up even the cameras on the cheapest devices. Thus, the Moto G22 has a 50 MP super camera with Quad Pixel technology. This function allows you to generate sharper photos as it uses several pixels in the construction of each point. There is also the possibility of using the professional editing mode, with focus control, ISO, among other adjustments; and Night Vision mode, which improves image quality in low-light environments.

Another welcome feature on the Moto G22’s cameras is the 118° ultra-wide lens, which captures a wider image angle in front of the lens. In addition, the depth sensor’s digital zoom of up to eight times enhances the long-distance experience. The lenses can still generate photos and videos with HDR and the videos have Full HD as their maximum resolution. Despite this, there is no mention of any kind of stability in the videos.

The Moto G22 camera is organized as follows:

50 MP main (f/1.8)

8MP Ultra Wide (f/2.2)

2 MP macro (f/2.4)

2 MP depth sensor (f/2.4)

Front 16 MP (f/2.0)

performance and storage

5 of 8 The Moto G22 is equipped with a Mediatek Helio G37 chip — Photo: Reproduction/91mobiles The Moto G22 is equipped with a Mediatek Helio G37 chip — Photo: Reproduction/91mobiles

The cell phone processing is in charge of a Mediatek Helio G37 processor, with eight cores, and which can reach up to 2.3 GHz of processing speed. It is a chip optimized for battery saving, as it also has cores that operate at a lower speed, with only 1.8 GHz. The downside of the chip is that it does not support 5G connections, which is why the device does not have high-speed mobile connectivity.

The Moto G22 has 128 GB of storage, a number that should drop when considering only the memory available to the user. But it is possible to expand the memory of this mobile to more than 1 TB with the use of microSD cards. The device’s Achilles heel, however, is the 4 GB of RAM – little for multitasking and running heavier applications and games.

6 of 8 The Motorola Moto G22 comes with a 20W TurboPower charger — Photo: Disclosure/Motorola The Motorola Moto G22 comes with a 20W TurboPower charger — Photo: Disclosure/Motorola

Despite having a 5,000 mAh battery, the Moto G22 has a 6.5-inch screen that operates at a frequency of 90 Hz and a limited amount of RAM, which can consume more battery power. In daily use, the Motorola cell phone should reach the end of the day with a charge. But to compensate, Motorola has included a TurboPower 20W charger for fast charging the device, which should provide up to 12 hours of charge for the phone with just 30 minutes connected.

Android version and additional features

7 of 8 Android 12 brought innovations regarding cell phone privacy — Photo: Marcela Franco/ TechTudo Android 12 brought innovations regarding cell phone privacy — Photo: Marcela Franco/ TechTudo

The smartphone runs Android 12, the latest available version of Google’s system. Among the innovations brought by this version are the Material You interface, which features larger icons, rounded edges and improved widgets. In addition, there are battery savings and more control over the privacy of the device, especially regarding the access of applications to the camera and microphone.

The Moto G22 has a biometric sensor under the power button and can connect to both 2.4 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi networks. In addition, it has an FM radio and Bluetooth 5.0 connection, which, despite being old, should still satisfactorily meet the needs of use with headphones and other wireless accessories. A negative point is that the cell phone cannot use 5G, which is beginning to reach all capitals in Brazil.

8 of 8 Moto G22 comes in the box with a USB cable, charger, headphones and even a case. — Photo: Publicity/Motorola Moto G22 comes in the box with a USB cable, charger, headphones and even a case. — Photo: Publicity/Motorola

Launched in April 2022, the Motorola Moto G22 is available online retail in blue, black or green. The kit of accessories that the phone comes in the box is very complete and includes a 20 W TurboPower charger, headphone jack, cable and even a protective cover. The value of the device in stores like Amazon is in the range of R$ 1,256.

with information from Motorola

In the video below, see seven functions that your cell phone has and you didn’t know

7 functions your cell phone has and you don’t know!