All PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch game releases in August 2022

No less than 60 games are expected to hit online stores in the coming weeks, but major releases are in the minority.

Even if you wanted to, you wouldn’t be able to play all the games that will be released in August 2022 due to lack of time. Between August 1 and August 31, 2022, no less than 60 games will be released for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch.

For those who like big releases, unfortunately, the list is quite small. The main highlights of the month are the arrival of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC and the launch of the multiplatform Saints Row. the sport games Madden NFL 23 and F1 Manager 2022 are other good requests for fans of the genre.

Below you can see the full list of game releases for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch as of August 2022. Click on the game name to see more information or the corresponding trailer.

Game releases – August 2022

08/02 – Azure Striker Gunvolt (Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X)

(Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X) 08/02 – Frogun (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch) 08/03 – south of the circle (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch) 08/04 – Apathy: Narugami Gakuen Nana Fushig (Switch)

(Switch) 08/04 – Gesshizu: Minna by Chokomaka Muradukuri (Switch)

(Switch) 08/04 – hard west II (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) 08/04 – hindsight (PC, Switch)

(PC, Switch) 08/04 – Kokoro Clover Season 1 (PC, Switch)

(PC, Switch) 08/04 – Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) 08/04 – Massage Freaks (Switch)

(Switch) 08/04 – Picross X: Picbits vs. uzboross (Switch)

(Switch) 08/04 – Vanaris Tactics (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) 08/05 – bokura (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) 08/05 – GigaBash (PC, PS4, PS5)

(PC, PS4, PS5) 08/06 – The 13th Month (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) 08/08 – Tyrant’s Blessing (PC, Switch)

(PC, Switch) 08/09 – Timothy and the Tower of Mu (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) 08/09 – Two Points Campus (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch) 08/10 – Lost in Play (PC, Switch)

(PC, Switch) 08/11 – Arcade Paradise (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch) 08/11 – Axiom Verge 2 (Linux)

(Linux) 08/11 – Cult of the Lamb (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch) 08/11 – Rumbleverse (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X) 08/11 – Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi (PS5)

(PS5) 08/12 – Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) 08/12 – Super Bullet Break (PC, PS4, Switch)

(PC, PS4, Switch) 08/16 – Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince (PC, Switch)

(PC, Switch) 08/16 – rollerdrome (PC, PS4, PS5)

(PC, PS4, PS5) 08/16 – Tribes of Midgard (Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch)

(Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch) 08/16 – way of the hunter (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X)

(PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X) 08/18 – Cursed to Golf (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X) 08/18 – RPG Time! The Legend of Wright (PS4, Switch)

(PS4, Switch) 08/18 – Slaycation Paradise (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch) 08/18 – thymesia (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X)

(PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X) 08/19 – A Tale of Paper Refolded (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X)

(PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X) 08/19 – cloudpunk (PS5)

(PS5) 08/19 – Madden NFL 23 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X) 08/23 – Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch) 08/23 – Fallen Legion: Revenants (PC, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X)

(PC, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X) 08/23 – Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory (PC, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X)

(PC, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X) 08/23 – Midnight Fight Express (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

(PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) 08/23 – Saints Row (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X) 08/23 – Yars: Recharged (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch) 08/25 – Earth Defense Force 6 (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) 08/25 – idol manager (PS4, PS5, Switch)

(PS4, PS5, Switch) 08/25 – Monster Outbreak (PC, Switch)

(PC, Switch) 08/25 – SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch) 08/25 – Soul Hackers 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X) 08/25 – The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) 08/26 – Pac-Man World Re-Pac (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch) 08/30 – Destroy All Humans! 2 Reproved (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X)

(PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X) 08/30 – Dusk Diver 2 (PS4, PS5, Switch)

(PS4, PS5, Switch) 08/30 – F1 Manager 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X) 08/30 – Immortality (PC, Xbox Series S|X)

(PC, Xbox Series S|X) 08/30 – inscryption (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) 08/30 – Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3 (PC, Switch)

(PC, Switch) 08/30 – Tinykin (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch) 08/31 – Phantasy Star Online 2 (PS4)

(PS4) 08/31 – Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis (PS4)

(PS4) 08/31 – scathe (PRAÇA)

Missed out on any major releases this year?

