‘Almost died from a scratch’: Briton tells how he escaped infection that ‘eats’ body tissue

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago

Scott Neil

Credit, Scott Neil

photo caption,

Scott Neil is now able to live a normal life, but he came close to losing his leg — and his life.

Britain’s Scott Neil didn’t pay much attention to the scrape on his knee after falling on his way home from work. What he didn’t know is that the injury would almost cost him his life.

“A few days after (the fall) I realized something was wrong,” he tells the BBC. “By the end of that day, my leg had nearly doubled in size it was so swollen.”

The 31-year-old DJ had to undergo six surgeries, over six weeks of hospitalization, because the cut caused a very rare but potentially fatal disease: necrotizing fasciitis.

“(The infection) had basically ‘eaten’ my muscles and my knee,” he says.

