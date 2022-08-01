America-MG X Ava – Supersports

two

2 time Match stopped for service to goalkeeper Vladimir.

2 time Danilo Avelar crosses the ball from the left into the area and Henrique Almeida heads in badly, over the crossbar.

2 time The ball rolls again for the final step. Both teams return with the same formation as in the first half.

1 time END OF THE FIRST STAGE! Amrica-MG and Ava go into halftime tied.

1 time Jean Pyerre takes a free-kick from the midfielder, Natanael deflects his head, but the ball hits Juninho and goes out to a corner.

1 time ALMOST!!! Felipe Azevedo receives a pass from Juninho in the middle, makes the turn and sends the ball to the left of the goal.

1 time 2 MORE! First half will go up to 47 minutes.

1 time Henrique Almeida receives at the entrance of the area and Bressan blocks the submission.

1 time Ral Cceres takes the corner from the right side and Danilo Avelar heads right into the goal.

1 time ALMOST!!! Juninho receives a pass from Felipe Azevedo in the left corner of the area and shoots low. The ball still deflects on Kevin and leaves the goal left.

1 time Cortez released on the left wing and the referee points offside.

1 time ALMOST!!! Pottker goes to the bottom on the right and shoots low. Cavichioli manages to make the defense, but the ball escapes, and the Amrica-MG defense pushes away.

1 time DEFENDED!!! Henrique Almeida receives a pass from Matheusinho at the entrance of the area and shoots towards the goal. Vladimir claps.

1 time Kevin takes a side to the area, Bissoli heads back at the first post and Eder pushes away.

1 time DEFENDED!!! Kevin risks a hard kick from outside the area and Cavichioli palms it.

1 time Nathanael starts on the left side, tries to trigger Bissoli at the entrance of the area, but Luan Patrick intercepts the pass.

1 time referee awaits VAR review to confirm the tie for América-MG.

1 time GOOOLLL DO AMRICA-MG!!! Matheusinho recovers the ball on the left wing, crosses into the area and Henrique Almeida, on the second post, finishes with the first shot between Vladimir’s legs.

1 time Juninho tries a move from the left, but is disarmed by Kevin.

1 time Eduardo intercepts the ball in midfield, advances, but slips near the entrance of the area and América-MG regains possession of the ball.

1 time Ava keeps the ball in the attacking court.

1 time Matheusinho fouls Jean Pyerre’s ball out.

1 time Everaldo intercepts the exchange of passes in the midfield of Amrica-MG’s attack field, but he advances the ball too much and Cortez pushes away.

1 time Amrica-MG tries to pressure Ava’s ball out.

1 time ISOLATED!!! Danilo Avelar sends the ball over the goal in a free kick from entering the area.

1 time Matheusinho triggered at the entrance of the area, Raniele arrives late in the tackle and commits a foul.

1 time Cceres takes a corner from the right and Ava’s defense pushes away.

1 time ALMOST!!! Everaldo receives a pass at the entrance of the area, fixes it, but the shot is blocked for a corner.

1 time Everaldo tries to open the play for Cceres on the right wing and Cortez intercepts.

1 time Bissoli tries to pressure Matheus Cavichioli’s ball out and the referee points to touch the Ava player’s hand.

1 time Avai tries to pace the game by exchanging passes in midfield.

1 time Everaldo crosses the ball from the right wing and Arthur Chaves hits it to the side.

1 time Cceres takes the corner from the left side and Vladimir punches away.

1 time Juninho scores with Matheusinho at the entrance of the area and shoots towards the goal. The ball deflects on Bressan and goes out for a corner.

1 time Cceres receives a pass from Everaldo on the right wing, crosses the ball to the area and Bressan clears it from the top.

1 time Amrica-MG keep the ball in the attacking court. Ava closes spaces.

1 time Cceres wins the ball from the right wing, Lucas Kal dominates on the left side of the area, retreats to Matheusinho at the entrance of the area and he is disarmed.

1 time Juninho tries to play with Everaldo on the right wing, but he advances too much and the ball escapes in a goal kick.

1 time Everaldo crosses the ball from the right end to the penalty mark, Bressan cuts badly and, on the rebound, Henrique Almeida finishes with the first shot, from the edge of the area, over the goal.

1 time Ral Cceres receives on the right, crosses into the area and Arthur pulls away.

1 time Nathanael tries the cross from the left and sends the ball straight to the baseline.

1 time Cortez takes a short corner to Jean Pyerre on the right, but the return is intercepted by Matheusinho.

1 time Bissoli tries to take advantage of Matheusinho’s retreat to Cavichioli, but the Amrica-MG goalkeeper leaves the goal and removes the danger.

1 time Felipe Azevedo presses the ball out and fouls Bressan in the middle of Ava’s defense field.

1 time Kevin goes to the bottom on the right and crosses the ball into the area. der head away.

1 time Cceres lifts the ball from the right to the middle of the area and Danilo Avelar heads it over the goal.

1 time GOOOLLL DO AVA!!! Natanael crosses the ball from the left to Bissoli, at the penalty spot. He heads down, and Cavichioli can’t avoid the goal.

1 time Everaldo takes the corner from the left side, Danilo Avelar deflects his head on the first post and Ava’s defense pushes away.

1 time Felipe Azevedo throws the ball from the left midfielder into the area and Bruno Cortez heads away for a corner.

1 time Everaldo disarms Jean Pyerre in the middle of Ava’s attacking field and stopped with a foul by Cortez.

1 time Players cover their mouths in protest of changes in the General Sports Law.

1 time The ball is rolling! The departure of America-MG.

1 time Amrica-MG plays with green and black striped shirts and black shorts. Ava wears white shirts and shorts.

1 time Teams on the field!

1 time Vincius Gonalves Dias Arajo officiates the match, assisted by Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse and Luanderson Lima dos Santos. Daniel Nobre Bins commands VAR.

1 time Ava starts the game with: Vladimir; Kevin, Bressan, Arthur Chaves and Cortez; Raniele, Eduardo and Jean Pyerre; William Pottker, Nathanael and Bissoli.

1 time Amrica-MG is lined up with: Matheus Cavichioli; Cceres, der, Luan Patrick and Danilo Avelar; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Matheusinho; Everaldo, Felipe Azevedo and Henrique Almeida.

1 time Warm-up completed and teams defined!

1 time Ava’s absences are Bruno Silva, suspended for the third yellow card, and Morato, injured.

1 time Amrica-MG does not have Marlon, suspended, Germn Conti, Alosio, Al and Jori, in the medical department. The good news is the return of Wellington Paulista, recovered from injury.

1 time Pleasant late afternoon in Belo Horizonte. The thermometers in the Independence stadium read 26C.

1 time The two teams have similar campaigns in the competition: 21 points, with 6 victories. As they conceded fewer goals, América-MG occupies the 15th position and Ava the 16th.