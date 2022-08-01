Ana Maria Braga appears for the first time in a photo with the interpreter of Louro Mané, the son of Louro José

Interpreter of the parrot Louro Mané, the son of Louro José, Louro Mané, Fabio Caniatto appears for the first time in a photo with Ana Maria Braga and uncharacterized. The rare record was made at the June party that the presenter of “Mais Você” held on her farm, in São Paulo.

In the image published by a guest, Fabio appears next to Ana Maria, showing the good harmony between them.

Actor, director and researcher of masks and puppet manipulation, Fabio Caniatto has been playing the new parrot since April. The character was introduced to the public as the son of Louro José, played for years by Tom Veiga, who died in November 2020.

Tom Veiga’s ex approves Louro José’s ‘son’: ‘He would love to know that his legacy followed’

Tom Veiga’s ex, Louro José, vents after the arrival of a new parrot: ‘It’s irreplaceable’

From São Paulo, Fabio Caniatto has worked for years in the manipulation of puppets and has already worked in children’s series on TV Cultura, such as “What monster bit you” and “‘Tá right?”.

Caniatto was also artistic advisor and lighting designer for the “Fábricas de Cultura” program of the São Paulo State Department of Culture, and is artistic director of two children’s theater companies. He is married to artisan Maristela Tetzlaf and has a teenage daughter.

Fabio Caniatto is the new Louro José, Ana Maria Braga’s parrot Photo: Reproduction-Facebook Fabio Caniatto is the new ‘Louro José’ Photo: Reproduction-Instagram